Clothsurgeon is giving John Lewis the Savile Row treatment

For all its sartorial prestige, the world of Savile Row can feel a little daunting. Steeped in centuries of tradition, London’s historic tailoring district isn’t exactly known for breaking the rules.

But then there are disruptors like clothsurgeon, bringing a fresh perspective to British craftsmanship and proving that tradition doesn’t have to mean stuffy.

Having opened the doors to Savile Row’s first luxury bespoke streetwear brand in 2022, designer and founder Rav Matharu MBE is now bringing his signature approach to John Lewis as part of the high-street giant’s latest designer collaboration.

John Lewis x clothsurgeon (Image: Provided)

“Our aim was to create a collection focused on contemporary tailored menswear for all occasions and settings, offering a timeless wardrobe for the modern man,” explains Matharu.

Tailoring, of course, forms the backbone of the collection. Cut from Italian wool, single-breasted jackets offer a modern take on an everyday essential, while double-breasted styles bring a little more sartorial swagger.

John Lewis x clothsurgeon (Image: Provided)

But a modern wardrobe needs more than a good suit. Elsewhere, the collection makes room for everyday staples, including denim and knitwear, bringing a more relaxed sensibility to Savile Row’s signature polish.

Our pick of the collection? The brushed cashmere jumper in a striking shade of ultramarine. Rich in texture and even richer in colour, consider it the Yves Klein of winter knitwear.

John Lewis x clothsurgeon (Image: Provided)

Completing the wardrobe is a footwear collaboration with British shoemaker Grenson. Highlights include the Cubal-heeled ankle boot and a pony-hair loafer, bringing a little extra personality to the collection’s understated tailoring.

For John Lewis, the decision to collaborate with clothsurgeon comes as interest in tailoring continues to grow. The retailer reports that sales across its tailoring offering have risen 17 per cent so far this year, signalling a renewed appetite for smarter dressing.

John Lewis x clothsurgeon (Image: Provided)

The collaboration also reflects a shift in how men are wearing tailoring. Forget the rigid rules of matching suits, shirts and ties. Instead, it’s about mixing sharp jackets with relaxed knitwear, everyday T-shirts and trainers, allowing personal style to do the talking.

And that’s perhaps the most appealing thing about this collaboration. By bringing clothsurgeon’s Savile Row sensibility to the high street, John Lewis is making a case for tailoring that feels less about dressing for the occasion and more about dressing for yourself. After all, a good suit shouldn’t need a special invitation.

Discover the John Lewis x clothsurgeon collection at johnlewis.com.