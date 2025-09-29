New York City police arrest nearly 200 men in undercover gay cruising crackdown at Penn Station

Police in New York City have arrested nearly 200 men since the start of June in a gay cruising crackdown at the men’s public toilets in Penn Station.

The bathroom near the Eighth Avenue and 31st Street entrance has become a hotspot for users of the hookup app Sniffies.

The crackdown, which began at the start of Pride Month following complaints from members of the public, shows no signs of slowing down. On one day this month alone, officers are believed to have made 20 arrests.

“We continue to patrol the restrooms” – Amtrak Deputy Police Chief Martin Conway on continuing to make arrests

According to Amtrak Deputy Police Chief Martin Conway, around 20 of the 200 detained have been handed over to United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Gothamist claims undercover officers have been hiding in cubicles with body-worn cameras or positioning themselves at urinals.

Conway said, “Naturally, we are going to address the conditions. We continue to patrol the restrooms and if and when we find any criminal activity, we do make arrests.”

Because Amtrak police are a federal agency, they are not bound by New York State laws that prohibit local police departments from cooperating with ICE.

“I was never arrested in my life. It was traumatising” – David, a 31-year-old healthcare worker

The crackdown comes as the Trump administration pushes to arrest and deport more immigrants in the US, even those who have not been charged with any crimes.

Those arrested have faced charges including public lewdness and indecent exposure.

David, a 31-year-old healthcare worker, said he was mistakenly arrested while simply trying to use the restroom wearing a rainbow wristband. He told The City: “I was never arrested in my life. It was traumatising.” He was later released.

Today @SenatorHoylman, @LizKrueger, @TonySimone and I sent a letter to @Amtrak President Harris demanding Amtrak Police stop using discriminatory tactics to target and arrest the LGBTQ community. https://t.co/dWS3cFO9xq — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) September 26, 2025

On Friday (26 September), four New York lawmakers issued a news release to Amtrak President Roger Harris condemning the recent arrests.

“We do not believe Amtrak should be doing so with a hostile arrest campaign” – New York lawmakers on the recent arrests targeting LGBTQ+ people

They voiced their “outrage regarding recent reporting that Amtrak, through the Amtrak Police, has initiated an organised arrest campaign at a men’s bathroom at Penn Station targeting members of the LGBTQ community using undercover plainclothes police officers”.

The letter went on to state: “While Amtrak is entitled to ensure that its facilities are not used for illicit purposes, we do not believe Amtrak should be doing so with a hostile arrest campaign reminiscent of anti-LGBTQ policing from the Stonewall era.”

Earlier this month, one of the men detained was an off-duty NYPD sergeant, though court records show his case was later dismissed.

“These enforcement efforts have led to nearly 200 arrests” – Amtrak in a statement to Attitude

When contacted for comment, Amtrak told Attitude in a statement: “The Amtrak Police Department has increased patrols at New York Penn Station to reinforce public safety. These enforcement efforts have led to nearly 200 arrests (since June 1), effectively curbing disruptive activity across the station.

“Since implementing the heightened patrols, incidents have declined significantly. Amtrak remains committed to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for all travelers and will continue to monitor conditions closely, making adjustments as needed to uphold the highest standards of security.”