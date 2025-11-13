Trans Awareness Week: Can you tell 80s homophobic headlines from today’s transphobia? – play here

To mark the start of Transgender Awareness Week today (13 November), creative agency Joint and anti-hate crime charity Stop Hate UK celebrate their online game aimed at exposing transphobia in UK media.

Titled Have I Got Phobia For You, the game, which launched on 28 October, is a parody of the BBC comedy quiz show Have I Got News For You, challenging players to guess whether redacted tabloid headlines come from 80s/90s homophobia or today’s transphobia.

The application, created closely in collaboration with the trans community, highlights how fear mongering directed at gay people during the Section 28 era is being used once again against transgender people in 2025.

(Image: Supplied)

The organisations also highlight past tabloid culture fuelled by anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, pointing to headlines such as, “I’d shoot my son if he had AIDS,” and speculation about a so-called “gay gene”.

Despite making up less than 0.5% of the UK population, trans people experience high rates of hate crime and violence. Scottish Trans found that over 60% of trans and non-binary people avoided public services for fear of harassment in 2024.

As well as this, reported hate crimes against trans people have tripled in the past decade according to Transformation Partners, 2025.

Transgender Awareness Week is a worldwide celebration running from 13 to 19 November each year to raise awareness about transgender people and the issues they face.

(Image: Supplied)

Companies, individuals and charities host events, campaign and advocate for the trans community, to promote visibility.

Stop Hate UK says it will advocate more than ever this week for the trans community, amplifying their voices on social media while calling out media prejudice.

Founded in 2012, Joint has produced campaigns for Amazon, Google, TripAdvisor, Vue Cinema, Joe Wicks, and more. Now, working with Stop Hate UK, the agency is taking on a new focus on equality and social impact.

Players can play the game on the Have I Got Phobia For You official website.