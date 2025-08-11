Moroccan activist arrested over ‘Allah is Lesbian’ T-shirt

A Moroccan human rights activist has been arrested after posting a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that reads “Allah is lesbian,” with free speech and women’s rights campaigners calling for her release.

It was announced yesterday (10 August) that Ibtissam Lachgar, also known as Betty Lachgar, was taken into police custody by Moroccan authorities following a social media post made by her on X on 31 July, according to Le Monde.

Au Maroc je me balade avec des t-shirts avec des messages contre les religions, l'islam etc. On fait des collages avec @MALImaroc

Vous nous fatiguez avec vos bondieuseries, vos accusations. Oui l'islam, comme toute idéoligie religieuse, est FASCISTE. PHALLOCRATE ET MISOGYNE. pic.twitter.com/o7H91acDwo — I. Betty Lachgar ♀️🔥 (@IbtissameBetty) July 31, 2025

The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Morocco’s capital city Rabat confirmed an investigation had been launched for “offensive expressions towards God” and text considered “an offence to the Islamic religion.”

Morocco’s blasphemy laws criminalise criticism of Islam, with penalties of up to five years in prison and fines for causing public outrage.

“Fascist, phallocratic and misogynistic” – Ibtissam ‘Betty’ Lachgar on Islam

Lachgar, a prominent advocate for women’s and LGBTQ+ rights, posted the photo in response to accusations that she was leading others astray from their religion because of her outspoken opinion on it. In her post, she called Islam “fascist, phallocratic and misogynistic.”

Following the arrest, Lachgar reported receiving thousands of sexist insults, rape and death threats, and calls for her to be murdered or stoned.

Lachgar co-founded the Alternative Movement for Individual Liberties (MALI) in 2009, which campaigns against restrictions on personal freedoms in Morocco, including laws forbidding eating in public during Ramadan.

“Freedom of expression must include freedom to criticise religion” – National Secular Society’s Megan Manson, pushing for Lachgar’s release

Campaigners including Lisa-Marie Taylor, CEO of feminist conference group FiLiA, and the National Secular Society (NSS) are calling for Lachgar’s immediate release and an end to Morocco’s blasphemy laws.

Megan Manson, NSS head of campaigns, said in a news release: “Freedom of expression must include freedom to criticise religion – even when that means offending religious sentiments.”

Taylor added: “We are proud to platform women who speak truth to power – including those who challenge and criticise religion – because this is, fundamentally, a feminist issue.

“An attack on women’s freedom” – Lisa-Marie Taylor

“Silencing women for ‘blasphemy’ is a violation of their human rights and an attack on women’s freedom to think, speak, and live without fear”.

Lachgar is scheduled to speak at a UK feminist conference, FiLiA2025, in Brighton in October.

Morrocan Police custody typically lasts 48 hours, after which prosecutors decide whether to press charges.