Tennis player Mika Brunold comes out as gay in heartfelt Instagram statement

Professional tennis player Mika Brunold has come out as gay in a heartfelt Instagram post yesterday (30 November), emphasising that he is not just doing it for himself but for the wider gay sporting community.

The 21-year-old from Switzerland becomes the second male tennis player to come out publicly in the past year, receiving waves of support online from teammates and the sporting community.

“Today I want to share something personal with you,” his statement began. “As a professional tennis player, I’ve spent countless hours working on my game, my body, and my mindset.”

“Success on the court isn’t just about physical skill” – Mika Brunold on self-discovery through tennis

Currently ranked No. 307 in the ATP rankings, he reflected on his growth both on and off the court: “Through all of this, one of the most important things I’ve learned is that success on the court isn’t just about physical skill, it’s about discovering your personality and staying true to yourself.”

Brunold added: “I’ve been thinking a lot about how to talk about this. And while it hasn’t always been easy, hiding it and pretending to be someone I’m not was never an option.”

The right-hander came out publicly: “That’s why I feel it’s time for me to open up and share with you that I’m gay.”

“Being gay doesn’t just mean loving the same gender” – Brunold highlighting the challenges of being gay and the sense of otherness it can bring

He also addressed the stigma faced by LGBTQ+ athletes: “Being gay doesn’t just mean loving the same gender – it also means dealing with things most people never have to think about. The fear of not being accepted, the pressure to stay quiet, the feeling of being different. But I’ve grown. And I’m proud of who I am today,” he continued.

“I’m sharing this with you to take a step for myself, but also because I think it’s not talked about enough in sports. I believe that in an ideal world, we wouldn’t even need to ‘come out’ at all. I’m deeply grateful for everyone who supported me. Without you, I would never be the person I am today.”

At 24 years old, Joao Lucas Reis da Silva from Brazil became the first active male pro tennis player to come out publicly in December 2024 making history by becoming the first out gay male athlete to compete in a Grand Slam event at the US Open.

“Thanks for setting a good example for young LGBTQ athletes everywhere” – one user showed their support under Brunold’s coming out post

Nearly a year later, Brunold follows in his footsteps, receiving a wide spread of support from fellow Swiss Tennis players and beyond. The Swiss tennis federation also left a supportive comment on Brunold’s post.

One touching message wrote: “Congratulations! Very proud to see young athletes claim their true identity while actively playing. Very courageous! Thanks for setting a good example for young LGBTQ athletes everywhere.”

Tennis player David Chenon added: “It takes immense self-belief, self-love, and undeniable bravery to come out in the middle of a tennis career. I’m incredibly proud and can’t wait to celebrate with you in person.”

Courage, bravery, and resilience were just some of the repeated words of solidarity shared across social media.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.