Mexico fans heard chanting homophobic slur during World Cup match

Mexico fans were heard chanting a homophobic slur during their side’s final World Cup group-stage match yesterday (24 June).

The chant rang out at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium towards the end of the first half as Czech Republic goalkeeper Matej Kovar prepared to take a goal kick.

The slur, “puto”, translates to “male prostitute” from Spanish, has been the subject of repeated disciplinary action from FIFA.

FIFA has repeatedly punished Mexico over homophobic chanting

Over the past decade, football’s governing body has fined the Mexican Football Federation hundreds of thousands of dollars after the chant was heard during international fixtures.

It has become associated with Mexico matches since emerging around 25 years ago and is typically aimed at opposition goalkeepers as they restart play.

Despite campaigns by the Mexican Football Federation, stadium announcements and anti-discrimination initiatives, it has continued to be heard at major tournaments, including the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the 2018 tournament in Russia and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA’s anti-discrimination rules allow referees to stop, suspend or abandon matches

The latest incident came just weeks after the Court of Arbitration for Sport largely upheld FIFA sanctions against the Mexican Football Federation over previous instances of the chant. While CAS overturned one stadium closure order, it left financial penalties in place, ruling that the federation remained responsible for the behaviour of its supporters.

FIFA’s anti-discrimination rules allow referees to stop, suspend or abandon matches if discriminatory chanting continues after stadium warnings.

The governing body has repeatedly said discrimination has no place in football and has continued to sanction teams whose fans breach its disciplinary code.