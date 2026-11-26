The Metropolitan Police remains institutionally homophobic, racist and misogynistic, according to a new independent review published three years after the force was told to overhaul its culture.

An independent review published yesterday (25 November) found that fundamental problems identified by Baroness Louise Casey in 2023 remain within the force, despite extensive reforms to its recruitment, vetting and misconduct procedures.

Dr Gillian Fairfield, who led the latest assessment, examined 14 recommendations made by Casey. Nine had seen some progress, while the remaining five had seen limited progress. None had been fully addressed to a satisfactory standard.

Trust in the Metropolitan Police currently stands at 56 per cent for LGBTQ+ Londoners

Trust currently stands at 56 per cent for LGBTQ+ Londoners, with a 14-percentage-point gap compared with the wider population. The review found that people within the community continue to raise concerns about how officers handle reports of discrimination and crime.

It also found that LGBTQ+ victims are still sometimes subjected to assumptions about their identities and experiences, with some reporting that officers have blamed them when investigating incidents. Advocacy groups also raised concerns about the withdrawal of liaison work and difficulties securing meaningful engagement with the force.

On racism, the review said the Met had undertaken considerable work but continued to struggle with recognising discrimination as an organisational problem rather than one that could be addressed through individual training.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley accepted all 10 recommendations made in the latest review

The assessment also highlighted concerns about the treatment of women, both within the force and among members of the public. While there had been improvements in recruitment, specialist programmes and internal reporting, many women remained unconvinced that the changes had resulted in a lasting shift in workplace culture.

Problems with reporting misconduct also remain. Almost half of those who experienced bullying or harassment said they had not reported it. Of those who did, nearly seven in 10 said no action had been taken.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley accepted all 10 recommendations made in the latest review. He said the force had removed more than 1,800 officers and staff who did not meet its standards since the Casey Review.

“Racism, misogyny, homophobia, other forms of discrimination are something that we have to confront and have been confronting” – Rowley

Addressing concerns about discrimination, he said: “We have no problem with using it and confronting it. Racism, misogyny, homophobia, other forms of discrimination are something that we have to confront and have been confronting.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also called on the Met to act on the findings, saying: “It is simply not possible to change the culture of the Met if the existence of institutional racism, institutional misogyny and institutional homophobia continues to be denied, underplayed or tiptoed around.”

The review concluded that, while the force had made changes since 2023, its underlying cultural problems remained unresolved.