Kate Lawler has paid tribute to her close friend Allegra Bambi Haines, following her death on 9 November 2026.

The Big Brother alum shared her tribute on Instagram on 23 November, alongside photographs celebrating their 23-year friendship.

“Two weeks ago, I received the worst phone call of my life. It was the heartbreaking news that one of my closest and most treasured friends Allegra (Bambi) had tragically passed away,” the presenter wrote in the caption.

Kate Lawler described the death of Allegra Bambi Haines as a “nightmare”

Lawler said she had stopped herself from addressing the death of her friend because she thought it was a “nightmare” that she’d wake up from.

“There will never be anyone like Allegra in this world again. 23 years of loving her will never be enough. I know her soul is finally at peace, but I’m distraught that I didn’t see just how much pain she was in over the past few months.”

She thanked Allegra for the happiness she brought into their lives, sending her love to Allegra’s parents, Jane and Dave, “who cherished and supported Allegra unconditionally, through everything.”

“I’m incredibly lucky to have known you” – Lawler pays tribute to her late friend

The Big Brother: The Group Chat presenter thanked Haines for being one of the “greatest friends a girl could wish for”. “You are and always will be the bravest person I ever knew.”

“I’m incredibly lucky to have known you, to have loved you, to have had the privilege of being best friends with you, and I will love you forever.”

She added, “If you are feeling suicidal, please try and remember, there is a version of you that won’t hurt like this anymore. They exist, they’re out there, you just need help. Please stay. Tell someone how you’re feeling. A family member, a friend or call 116 123. The @samaritanscharity are there to listen. Or text CONNECT to 741741 to immediately reach a trained @crisis_uk Counsellor who’s ready to listen and support you. You’re not alone, they’re here to help.”

Haines and Not A Phase

Haines was a founding trustee of trans+ charity Not A Phase and helped support the organisation during its early development.

In her honour, the charity hosted a gathering in Soho Square at 6.30pm on 20 November, bringing members of the LGBTQ+ community together to remember transgender people who have lost their lives to violence and discrimination.

Dani St James, chief executive of Not A Phase, said: “Allegra was a guiding force during the early years of our charity and a huge champion of our work since. We are devastated by her loss and will miss her humour, intelligence, advisory and mischief forever.”

The Samaritans can be contacted free of charge, day or night, on 116 123.