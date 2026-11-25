Charlie Gillespie has spoken about his and Justice Smith‘s appearance upcoming second season of Heated Rivalry, with fans convinced he’s hinted at a standalone episode for his and his co-star’s characters.

Gillespie will play Troy Barrett, a closeted professional hockey player who finds himself drawn to someone who challenges him to open up.

Smith plays Harris Drover, the openly gay social media manager for hockey team the Ottawa Centaurs. Based on Rachel Reid’s book Role Model, the storyline is set to follow their bully-to-lover relationship.

Charlie Gillespie on working with Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie

Speaking to eTalk, Gillespie discussed his role in Heated Rivalry season two and working alongside returning stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie.

“I’m a sucker for a love story and getting to know these people in real life. We got Shaheen [Jafargholi] and Daniel [Diemer] playing their film and then we got Hudson and Connor still. I’m excited to see them all.”

Newcomer Diemer, known for his roles in The Half of It and Percy Jackson and the Olympians, will play Ryan Price, the protagonist of Reid’s Tough Guy, the third book in the Game Changers series.

Jafargholi, who has appeared in Lost Boys & Fairies and various other TV shows, has been cast as Fabian Salah, Ryan’s love interest.

“I’m excited to see the way that Jacob blends everybody together” – Gillespie on Heated Rivalry season 2

“I’m excited to see the way that Jacob [Tierney] blends everybody together the way he does, coming back to something that has size but then also it just feels like an independent Canadian production.”

Gillespie said that from the first day of filming, he felt at home.

“I mean we have so much fun. We love it. We have like the best time ever and when that environment happens while making a production like that energy hopefully you know usually translates onto the screen as well.”

Fans are speculating whether Gillespie’s comments mean his and Smith’s characters will get their own standalone episode, similar to that of François Arnaud and Robbie G.K. in the first season of Heated Rivalry.

A standalone episode has not been officially confirmed.

Heated Rivalry season 2 is scheduled to premiere in spring 2027 and will be available to stream in the UK on Sky.