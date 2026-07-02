Melania Trump celebrates trans sports ban in conflicting Pride post

Melania Trump concluded the end of Pride Month by drawing attention to the transgender sports ban.

Her comments follow yesterday’s announcement that the US Supreme Court has upheld laws banning transgender girls from competing in girls’ and women’s school sports in Idaho and West Virginia.

“As many of you may know, I fully support the LGBTQIA+ community. But we must also ensure that our female athletes are protected and respected,” wrote the first lady to X.

“Respect everyone and keep girls’ sports fair” – Melania Trump celebrating the US transgender sports ban

“As many of you may know, I fully support the LGBTQIA+ community. But we must also ensure that our female athletes are protected and respected." – MELANIA, #1 NYT Bestseller, (p. 156)



The U.S. Supreme Court has now legally confirmed this opinion:

“Under Title IX and the Equal… — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) June 30, 2026

Echoing the US Supreme Court’s anti-trans announcement, she continued: “America, we can support the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community and also protect opportunities for female athletes. Respect everyone and keep girls’ sports fair.”

The decision made by the court means both states can enforce legislation requiring public school and university sports teams to be organised according to “biological sex”. The laws also bar “students of the male sex” from competing on female teams.

Melania’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights has not been at the forefront of her tenure as the wife of president Donald Trump, and she has continued to support his rollbacks on community rights.

“That takes that ridiculous situation off the table” – Donald Trump on the trans US Supreme Court ruling

Celebrating the trans ban in women’s sports, Trump dubbed the ruling a “BIG WIN”, adding: “Wow! That takes that ridiculous situation off the table!!!”

Melania once claimed her husband is one of “the most pro-gay presidents in American history”, at an LGBTQ+ event she was tipped to speak at with the Log Cabin Republicans.

Trump has never lit the White House with rainbow colours for Pride Month during his presidency, a tradition first introduced by former president Barak Obama in 2015.

Allegedly, Melania made attempts to continue the display in 2020, three years into Trump’s first tenure, though was ultimately stopped by a chief member of staff.