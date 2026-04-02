Bristol Women’s Institute branch closes after 62 years amid national transgender exclusion policy

A long-standing Women’s Institute branch in Bristol has closed its doors after 62 years over new national rules barring transgender women.

Longwell Green Women’s Institute (LGWI), founded in 1964, officially folded yesterday (1 April) following a special meeting in which members voted for closure.

The decision comes in the wake of a policy shift by the National Federation of Women’s Institutes (NFWI), which now restricts membership to those defined as biologically female under UK law.

“It is with the utmost regret and sadness that we can no longer offer membership to transgender women” – chief executive of NFWI, Melissa Green

Last year, the UK Supreme Court ruled the term ‘sex’ under the 2010 Equality Act as referring exclusively to biological sex – meaning trans women are not considered women under law.

The National Federation of Women’s Institutes is therefore no longer lawfully admitting transgender women as members in order to maintain its single-sex status.

“It is with the utmost regret and sadness that we must announce that, from April 2026, we can no longer offer membership to transgender women,” chief executive of NFWI, Melissa Green, said in response to the court’s ruling.

She added: “As an organisation that has proudly welcomed transgender women into our membership for more than 40 years, that is not something we would do unless we felt that we had no other choice.”

Branches across the UK have reported losing venues

For LGWI, the policy shift was pivotal. The Bristol branch had grown a membership of over 80 over several decades.

In a statement, the group said: “The decision was a result of the NFWI’s change of policy to ban transgender women from being members, exacerbated by the manner in which this was handled without engagement or consultation with grassroots members. Some members had also indicated they would not be renewing their membership for this reason. As a result, at a special meeting overseen by the Avon Federation of WIs, the majority of members voted for closure.”

The impact goes beyond Longwell Green – branches across the UK have reported losing venues, while others report speakers cancelling bookings.

Despite the upheaval, Bristol’s current members have discussed potentially forming a community-based ladies’ group, as well as launching a national network of local “WI Sisterhood groups” – offering monthly opportunities for all people, including transgender women.

An announcement on a potential new group is expected soon.