Pride in Liverpool cancelled amid financial pressures, say organisers

Councillor Harry Doyle, the council’s cabinet member for health, wellbeing and culture, called the cancellation “hugely disappointing, especially given the success of last year’s event,” which featured a performance by Scissor Sisters’ frontman Jake Shears.

He continued (as per the BBC): “I know it’s a decision LCR Pride Foundation has tried valiantly to avoid. However, given the difficult circumstances they find themselves in it’s also understandable and from a long-term point of view, it’s the right decision for them.”

Pride in Liverpool: The statement in full



The LCR Pride Foundation has announced, with great sadness, that Pride in Liverpool and March with Pride 2025, originally scheduled for Saturday 26 July, will not go ahead. The organisation has recently faced significant financial and operational challenges, which have affected timelines and forced a shift to an almost entirely volunteer-led structure.



These difficulties, coupled with rising costs and problems securing both national and local funding, have made it impossible to deliver this year’s event. In addition, the foundation made the decision to end its partnership with Barclays after listening to feedback from the community. While the organisation believes this was the right move, it acknowledges that the decision added to the planning delays and further compounded an already difficult situation.



The small team behind the event had been working closely with key partners and several supportive city-based sponsors right up until the end of May, doing everything possible to ensure the march could go ahead. Despite their best efforts, it ultimately proved unfeasible.



The team expressed deep sadness at not being able to march this year, particularly at a time when solidarity, protest, and celebration are more vital than ever. They acknowledged the emotional impact this decision would have on the community.



Nevertheless, they are confident that this was the right decision to safeguard the future of the organisation and to pave the way for the return of Pride in Liverpool and the march in 2026. Discussions are already underway with Liverpool City Council and various city-based sponsors to make that vision a reality.



The organisation reaffirmed its belief that the Liverpool City Region deserves a safe, consistent, and community-led Pride celebration each and every year.



The LCR Pride Foundation’s current priority is to establish a sustainable foundation for the future, working in close collaboration with the community and with partners, funders, and sponsors who share their values.



Although Pride in Liverpool will not take place this year, the organisation remains committed to supporting other events and activities over the Pride weekend. They will also be championing regional Pride celebrations throughout the boroughs, which promise a summer full of celebration.



In addition, the Foundation is exploring new ways to bring the community together later in the year. They are also in the process of recruiting new trustees to help strengthen the organisation and support its mission to make the Liverpool City Region the most LGBTQ+ friendly in the UK.



The board expressed gratitude to city partners and the community for their patience and continued support during this challenging time, and shared their hope and excitement about marching together again next summer.



With Pride,

The LCR Pride Foundation Board of Directors

