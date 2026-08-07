LGB Alliance calls on supporters to lobby MPs against Conversion Practices Bill

LGB Alliance has launched a campaign urging supporters to lobby MPs against the government’s proposed Conversion Practices Bill.

The organisation is asking campaigners to travel to parliament on 1 September to meet their local MPs, arguing the legislation should be rejected because it could make “conversations about sexuality harder”.

Promoting the event on its website, LGB Alliance writes: “It’s OK To Be Gay. Say no to a Bill that makes conversations about sexuality harder.”

Why is LGB Alliance lobbying MPs over the Conversion Practices Bill?

It continues: “The Government’s Draft Conversion Practices Bill is being presented as a law that will protect lesbian, gay and bisexual people. We believe it could do the opposite.”

Supporters are being encouraged to arrange meetings with their MPs in advance of the lobby day, with LGB Alliance offering template emails, briefing documents, guidance for parliamentary meetings and practical support for those attending Westminster.

Those unable to secure an appointment beforehand are being advised to request a meeting on the day through Parliament’s Green Card system.

The group’s central message to MPs is: “It’s OK to be gay. Please reject the Conversion Practices Bill.”

Why does LGB Alliance oppose the Conversion Practices Bill?

LGB Alliance says it believes the legislation could discourage parents and professionals from discussing a young person’s sexuality or gender identity for fear of complaints, investigations or criminal penalties.

It argues that many young people who identify as transgender are same-sex attracted and should be given “time, careful exploration and adults who are free to talk honestly with them”, rather than having conversations curtailed by law.

The campaign page also claims the Bill could silence lesbian, gay and bisexual detransitioners who want to speak publicly about their experiences.

“We will not stand by while gay children are converted by stealth,” it states.

How the government plans to ban conversion practices

The organisation is also asking supporters to encourage MPs to attend a parliamentary drop-in event on 8 September, where parliamentarians will hear from lesbian, gay and bisexual people, parents, clinicians and detransitioners.

The government has pledged to introduce legislation banning conversion practices after years of campaigning by LGBTQ+ organisations and survivors. While the full details of the Bill have yet to be finalised, ministers have said it will seek to outlaw practices intended to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Many LGBTQ+ organisations have long argued that a ban is needed to protect people from harmful practices condemned by major medical and psychological bodies.

The draft Bill was published in June after years of delays and would create new criminal offences covering abusive conversion practices intended to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation or transgender identity, alongside civil protection orders for people at risk. The proposals are currently undergoing pre-legislative scrutiny.