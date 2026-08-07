Heartstopper’s Kit Connor tipped to play Cyclops in X-Men reboot, joining Joe Locke in the MCU

Kit Connor is reportedly being lined up to play Cyclops in Marvel Studios‘ upcoming X-Men reboot.

According to Deadline, he’s the leading choice to play Scott Summers, better known as Cyclops, as Marvel assembles a new cast of mutants for the Jake Schreier-directed film.

If cast, Connor would follow his Heartstopper co-star Joe Locke into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Locke made his MCU debut as the teenage Wiccan (Billy Maximoff) in Disney+’s Agatha All Along, with the character expected to play a major role in Marvel’s future.

Who else could be in the X-Men reboot?

Reports have previously suggested that Ready or Not 2: Here I Come star Samara Weaving is being eyed to play telepath Emma Frost.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day recently revealed that Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink has joined the MCU as Jean Grey, making it likely she will also feature in the upcoming X-Men film.

Elsewhere, Obsession breakout Inde Navarrette has said she met with Schreier and expressed interest in playing the shape-shifting mutant Mystique.

Who played Cyclops before Kit Connor?

Cyclops has long been one of the franchise’s central characters, with James Marsden portraying the mutant leader throughout the original X-Men trilogy before returning for 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past. Tye Sheridan later took over the role in the franchise’s younger timeline, appearing in several X-Men films during the 2010s.

Marsden is set to reprise Cyclops in the forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday, alongside several other returning X-Men stars, including Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Ian McKellen as Magneto.

Marvel Studios declined to comment to Deadline on the reported casting. Attitude has contacted Connor’s representatives.