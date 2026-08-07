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7 August 2026

Heartstopper’s Kit Connor tipped to play Cyclops in X-Men reboot, joining Joe Locke in the MCU

Locke made his MCU debut as the teenage Wiccan in Disney+'s Agatha All Along, with the character expected to play a major role in Marvel's future

By Callum Wells

Kit Connor and Joe Locke attend the 2022 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar
Kit Connor and Joe Locke attend the 2022 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar (Images: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Kit Connor is reportedly being lined up to play Cyclops in Marvel Studios‘ upcoming X-Men reboot.

According to Deadline, he’s the leading choice to play Scott Summers, better known as Cyclops, as Marvel assembles a new cast of mutants for the Jake Schreier-directed film.

If cast, Connor would follow his Heartstopper co-star Joe Locke into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Locke made his MCU debut as the teenage Wiccan (Billy Maximoff) in Disney+’s Agatha All Along, with the character expected to play a major role in Marvel’s future.

Who else could be in the X-Men reboot?

Reports have previously suggested that Ready or Not 2: Here I Come star Samara Weaving is being eyed to play telepath Emma Frost.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day recently revealed that Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink has joined the MCU as Jean Grey, making it likely she will also feature in the upcoming X-Men film.

Elsewhere, Obsession breakout Inde Navarrette has said she met with Schreier and expressed interest in playing the shape-shifting mutant Mystique.

Who played Cyclops before Kit Connor?

Cyclops has long been one of the franchise’s central characters, with James Marsden portraying the mutant leader throughout the original X-Men trilogy before returning for 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past. Tye Sheridan later took over the role in the franchise’s younger timeline, appearing in several X-Men films during the 2010s.

Marsden is set to reprise Cyclops in the forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday, alongside several other returning X-Men stars, including Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Ian McKellen as Magneto.

Marvel Studios declined to comment to Deadline on the reported casting. Attitude has contacted Connor’s representatives.

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