TikTok blames ‘error’ that allowed Perez Hilton livestream to continue for 15 minutes

TikTok says a “moderator error” delayed the removal of Perez Hilton‘s livestream after the celebrity blogger appeared to self-harm on the platform.

The company said its automated systems detected the broadcast within minutes, but the livestream remained online while it was being reviewed by a member of its moderation team. It was eventually removed and Hilton’s account was permanently suspended for breaching the platform’s rules.

In a statement to TMZ, a TikTok spokesperson said: “Our automated moderation systems flagged the live stream within minutes and routed it to our US moderation team for review. However, a moderator error caused a delay in the removal.”

TikTok’s Community Guidelines ban “content that shows, promotes, or provides instructions for suicide or self-harm”

The livestream prompted viewers to contact emergency services after Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., appeared to injure himself on camera. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office later confirmed deputies responded to his home before he was taken to hospital for treatment. Officials said he had been “safely recovered”.

TikTok’s Community Guidelines ban “content that shows, promotes, or provides instructions for suicide or self-harm”, along with “graphic, violent, or disturbing content”. The company also said it alerted emergency responders shortly after the livestream began.

The incident has prompted questions over TikTok’s moderation of livestreams, particularly when harmful content is broadcast in real time. While the platform said its automated systems flagged the video quickly, the footage remained accessible until the review process was completed.

“We are aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client” – Hilton’s management company, Golden Artists Entertainment

Hilton’s management company, Golden Artists Entertainment, released a statement after the incident.

“We are aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client.

“At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him. Our primary concern is Perez’s health and well being, as well as the well being of his family.”

His family later confirmed Hilton remains in hospital and is now able to communicate.

In a statement shared yesterday (5 August), they thanked people for their support and said the update had given them “hope” as he continues to recover. They also asked for privacy while he receives medical care.

Who is Perez Hilton?

The 48-year-old rose to prominence in the mid-2000s after launching the celebrity gossip website PerezHilton.com, which became one of the internet’s most-read entertainment blogs. In recent years he has focused on social media, podcasts and YouTube following the decline of traditional celebrity blogs.

If you’ve been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can contact the Samaritans free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org for confidential support.