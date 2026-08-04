The Pussycat Dolls add first-ever Brazil stadium date to reunion tour

The Pussycat Dolls have announced they’ll perform in Brazil for the first time ever, adding a landmark South American date to their long-awaited reunion.

The trio – comprised of Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts – revealed on social media today (4 August) that they’ll take to the stage at the Nubank Parque stadium in São Paulo on Friday, 30 October.

“The moment we’ve been waiting for… FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, WE’RE COMING TO BRAZIL,” the group wrote.

When do tickets for The Pussycat Dolls’ Brazil concert go on sale?

“We’ll be playing at Nubank Parque in São Paulo on Friday, 30 October.”

Tickets go on general sale this Friday at 12pm local time, with the group signing off the announcement: “LET’S GO.”

The newly announced concert comes amid the group’s major comeback, with The Pussycat Dolls preparing to embark on their PCD Forever Tour, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, PCD.

The global trek sees the trio perform 21 dates across Europe and the UK, with special guests Lil’ Kim and Mya joining selected shows. The reunion has also been accompanied by the release of comeback single ‘Club Song’ and a deluxe reissue of their debut album.

How The Pussycat Dolls are marking 20 years of PCD

In addition, the group reissued their debut album PCD and follow-up Doll Domination in May via Universal Music Enterprises.

Originally released in 2005, PCD included singles such as ‘Don’t Cha’, ‘Buttons’ and ‘Stickwitu’. Their 2008 album Doll Domination included tracks such as ‘When I Grow Up’, ‘Bottle Pop’ featuring Snoop Dogg, ‘I Hate This Part’ and ‘Hush Hush’.

The anniversary editions include previously unreleased material, remixes by Devault and Charlotte Plank, and the official release of the ‘Don’t Cha’ Showmusik TikTok remix.

Tickets for PCD Forever Tour are available on LiveNation.com.