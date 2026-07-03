Josh Cavallo confirms 2027 wedding date with fiancé Leighton Morrell (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Cavallo, the first active male footballer to come out as gay in 2021, confirms to Attitude he will marry fiancé Leighton Morrell in 2027.

Cavallo and Morrell got engaged in 2024, sharing images on social media of the footballer down on one knee on the pitch at Adelaide United’s home ground, Coopers Stadium.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude at the 2026 PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, Cavallo reveals the date for the big day.

“It’s looking like it’s going to be next year” – Josh Cavallo confirms 2027 wedding date

“This is an exclusive,” Cavallo says, smiling. “It’s looking like it’s going to be next year, which is really exciting for Leighton and me.”

“We’ve been planning it for a long time and it’s something that we’re excited to share with everyone. But we don’t want to give too much away because there’s some special stuff coming.”

Cavallo and his partner moved to the UK in 2025, marking the first time the trailblazing athlete had switched professional football clubs.

“There was a lot of uncertainty about walking down the street” – Cavallo on life since he moved to the UK

The footballer now plays for English non-League side Stamford AFC after initially joining Peterborough Sports following his move to the UK. He left Peterborough Sports in late 2025.

Since making the move, Cavallo says he’s found a new sense of freedom. He explains: “Coming from Australia, there was a lot of uncertainty about walking down the street.”

“The reception has been quite phenomenal. A lot of people have acknowledged us as well and told us about their own journeys and stories.”

“We’re looking to stay longer” – Cavallo on extending his stay in the UK

“It’s been better than we expected coming to the UK. We’re very happy here and we’re looking to stay longer.”