Jimmy Carr praises Father Ted creator Graham Linehan for posts urging violence against trans women

Jimmy Carr controversially praised Graham Linehan during a stand-up show in Minnesota, saying, “I fucking love Graham,” in light of his arrest last month for sharing anti-trans posts.

The 57-year-old Father Ted creator was taken into custody at Heathrow Airport by armed officers last month on suspicion of an offence relating to online harassment.

As part of Jimmy Carr’s Laughs Funny Tour on 10 October, Carr asked audience members to submit questions, one of which was: “Do you have any good jokes that would get you arrested at Heathrow?”

The comedian responded live on stage: “Yeah! Graham Linehan… I fucking love Graham. Because whether you agree with Graham or JK Rowling or not, you have to admit the thing that’s in short supply in our society is bravery.”

He added: “He lost his family, he lost his career, he lost everything. And then he was getting fucking arrested at the airport. Fucking madness… You’ve got the First Amendment. Fucking cherish it.”

Among the plethora of anti-trans comments made on social media leading up to his arrest, one read: “make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls” if a trans woman was in a women-only space.

Linehan spoke about the posts that led to his arrest in an interview with BBC News, saying they were fuelled by anger: “I don’t regret anything I’ve tweeted – sometimes I’ve tweeted a bit more out of anger, because of the frustration that no-one’s paying attention to this issue.” The Crown Prosecution Service has since decided there will be no further action.

Carr faces backlash after posting the clip to X, with the public quick to comment. “Linehan was arrested because of his harassment of a teenage trans girl. I would say that you are a disappointment, but that would require me to have rated you in the first place,” one user wrote.

Another added: “So Linehan telling people to punch trans women in the balls is brave? Losing his family over his obsession posting about trans people every day is brave? Assaulting a trans person is brave? You should meet trans people, and see what actual bravery is, you dickhead.”

One user chimed in: “Nothing brave about punching down and harassing a marginalised group, especially not when the current British government is doing its absolute best to erode their rights even further.”

With the support of the Free Speech Union, Linehan plans to sue the Metropolitan Police for wrongful arrest and an alleged breach of free speech rights.