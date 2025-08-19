NFL Minnesota Vikings’ male cheerleaders respond to football player ‘f*ggot’ insult: ‘Wait… Did someone say our name?’

Minnesota Vikings’ male cheerleaders Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn have responded to online hate since they made the American football cheer team in May.

The pair have attracted right-wing sporting fans posting homophobic comments online, including from former NFL player Antonio Brown.

“I hope to represent and inspire what’s possible when you stay true to who you are” – Blaize Shiek

One user commented under the announcement: “This is why u don’t win super-bowls.”

Another complained: “What a disappointment! I have never been disappointed in the Vikings until now. Put God first as an organisation not the pressure of the world when you make decisions.”

Faggot of the Day https://t.co/imGNMA0iGK — AB (@AB84) August 12, 2025

The American football wide receiver posted a direct homophobic slur other to Shiek, posting to X: “Faggot of the day.”

In response to all the hate, Shiek and Conn shared a collab post to their Instagrams in their Vikings Cheerleaders uniforms, captioned: “Wait… Did someone say our name?”

“Male cheerleaders have been part of previous Vikings teams” – Vikings team in a statement

The Vikings team also responded to the criticism in a statement released by TODAY.

“While many fans may be seeing male cheerleaders for the first time at Vikings games, male cheerleaders have been part of previous Vikings teams and have long been associated with collegiate and professional cheerleading. In 2025, approximately one third of NFL teams have male cheerleaders.”

They elaborated: “Individuals were selected because of their talent, passion for dance and dedication to elevating the game day experience.”

Despite the online repose to his part in the team Shiek has continued to stay positive: “I hope to represent and inspire what’s possible when you stay true to who you are,” he captioned an Instagram post coinciding with him making the team.