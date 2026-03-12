Jake Adicoff makes team LGBTQ+ history with Winter Paralympics gold medal

Jake Adicoff, who is blind in one eye, won gold in the 1.5km ski sprint at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, making Team LGBTQ+ history.

On Tuesday (10 May), Adicoff, who is gay, claimed his first individual gold medal, becoming the first out gay male Paralympian to win gold on his own.

The 30-year-old American Para-Nordic skier represented Team USA, marking his fourth Paralympic Games, which began in 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

Jake Adicoff’s Winter Paralympic history

He has competed in the sprint and 10km events at every Paralympics since 2014, finishing eighth in 2014 and taking home silver in both 2018 and 2022.

Alongside these silver medals, he also won his first team gold in the 2022 mixed relay in Beijing, China.

Guided by Peter Wolter, Team USA celebrated his victory on Instagram, posting a photo of the pair with a gold medal around both their necks.

“A round of applause for Jake Adicoff and Peter Wolter,” wrote Team USA. “The duo delivers Jake Adicoff’s fifth career Winter Paralympics medal and second gold.”

The skier previously told Outsports that his goal was to win four gold medals, saying: “I’ve definitely been at a different level since Beijing.”

“Accumulating all of these experiences as a very high-level skier has helped me be more confident,” Adicoff added.

Adicoff’s disability means he has no vision in his right eye and limited vision in his left due to his mother contracting chickenpox during pregnancy.

Adicoff’s next Winter Paralympics event

In line for another gold medal, the gold medalist will compete in the 20km event on Sunday (15 March) and the 4×2.5km mixed relay on Saturday (14 March).

The 2026 Winter Paralympics in Milano Cortina, Italy, are held from 6 to 15 March 2026, coinciding with Adicoff’s final event of this year’s Games.