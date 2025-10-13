Cooper Koch calls on fans to take charge of their sexual health for National PrEP Day: ‘Be the little s**ts that you are’

Cooper Koch called on fans to take charge of their sexual health while attending the first-ever National PrEP Day celebration (10 October) in West Hollywood.

The Monsters star, who is gay, was among a host of famous faces at The Abbey Food & Bar for the event, hosted by telehealth company MISTR, which aimed to encourage people to start using PrEP – the once-daily pill that is 99% effective at preventing HIV.

The campaign’s ambitious goal was to enroll 10,000 new users on PrEP within 10 days, helping to curb new HIV transmissions across the U.S.

“Take it in the morning, take it in the evening, and be the little sluts that you are!” – Cooper Koch speaking at the National PrEP Day celebration

“It is so vital! Be on PrEP, especially since it’s free. Get your PrEP girls! Take it in the morning, take it in the evening, and be the little sluts that you are!” Koch told the crowd.

National PrEP Day was launched this year by MISTR and its sister brand SISTR to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and expand access to PrEP – especially among communities disproportionately affected by HIV. Despite its effectiveness, only 1 in 4 eligible people in the U.S. currently use PrEP, and over 39,000 people were newly diagnosed with HIV in 2023 alone.

The inaugural celebration featured surprise performances from Dua Lipa, who took the stage after a drag tribute set by RuPaul’s Drag Race icons including Symone, Aquaria, Shea Couleé, and Trinity the Tuck. The night was hosted by Bob the Drag Queen and MISTR CEO Tristan Schukraft.

MISTR also offers Doxy PEP, an antibiotic treatment to prevent other STIs, and provides both services free of charge, regardless of insurance status.

What is Cooper Koch’s next role?

Koch, best known for his breakout role in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, has quickly become one of Hollywood’s brightest stars. Beyond his work on screen, Koch has embraced his platform to champion LGBTQ+ visibility and sexual health advocacy.

Looking ahead, Koch is set to star in Artificial, the upcoming film from acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, Challengers). The project, which also features Andrew Garfield and Yura Borisov, is described as a comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence.

While plot details remain under wraps, the film is rumoured to explore the turbulent events surrounding OpenAI’s leadership shakeup in 2023.