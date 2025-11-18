Impulse London to mark World AIDS Day with event spotlighting HIV stigma, hosted by I Kissed a Boy star

LGBTQ+ body Impulse London will mark World AIDS Day with an event titled We Look Back, We Live On, bringing together the HIV and LGBTQ+ community for an evening of speakers, music and solidarity.

The free to attend event will take place at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern on 30 November and will open with a red light vigil to remember those lost to AIDS-related illness and chemsex related harm.

Hosted by Adam Williams, known for his openness about his HIV-positive status on 2025’s I Kissed a Boy, he spoke about the importance of awareness.

We Look Back, We Live On (Image: Impulse London) We Look Back, We Live On (Image: Impulse London) We Look Back, We Live On (Image: Impulse London)

In a statement, he said: “For so many queer men, chemsex and HIV aren’t separate stories, they collide in fear, shame, and survival.” He added, “The silence in the media is devastating.”

“We are losing people – brilliant, loved souls – to an underground epidemic nobody wants to look at, because of stigma and shame,” he continued.

The announcement comes amid pressure on HIV/AIDS funding. On 11 November, it was revealed that the UK is reducing its pledge to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria to £850 million for 2026‑2028, a 15% decrease from the £1 billion pledged for 2023‑2025.

We Look Back, We Live On (Image: Impulse London)

Williams concluded: “I’m so proud to be working with Impulse London at the We Look Back, We Live On HIV vigil, and I’m in awe of the life-changing work this team continues to do for our community.”

The evening will feature personal reflections from HIV initiative Fast Track Cities and affected Impulse members, as well as musical performances by the London Gay Men’s Chorus, Aaron Dinning, and Tophy Dye, highlighting the theme “Joy is Resistance.”

Ant Babajee, an advocacy member for Impulse London who will speak at the event, shared his experience living with HIV: “I have been living with HIV since 2007. I feel fortunate I tested positive a few months after contracting the virus, which allowed me to start medication before I became ill. I have been undetectable since 2010.”

We Look Back, We Live On (Image: Impulse London)

Being undetectable means that a person cannot sexually transmit HIV, though the virus is still present in the body.

Babajee added: “Facing stigma and prejudice, including from other queer people, has been incredibly hard over the years. I am so excited for our event at the iconic RVT – a chance for our community to show love and solidarity with those of us living with HIV and to redefine the narrative together.”

Acting President of Impulse London, Chris Gunner, warned about the stigma behind the sexual transmitted disease: “People with HIV face stigma every day. For World AIDS Day, we want to redefine the narrative around HIV and celebrate the strength and resilience of our amazing community.”