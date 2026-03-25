Reform Scotland leader apologises for homophobic joke about George Michael’s partner

Malcolm Offord has apologised after details emerged of a homophobic joke he made about George Michael during a Burns Night event.

Offord, who became leader of Reform UK in Scotland in January 2026 after defecting from the Conservatives, was speaking at a Burns supper at the London Scottish Rugby Club in 2018, where he had been chairman at the time.

The remark is understood to have referenced Michael’s partner, Fadi Fawaz, following the singer’s death in 2016.

“I was sitting next to a gay man and it was clearly an extremely uncomfortable experience for him” – Ian Lewer on Malcolm Offord’s homophobic joke

A witness who attended the dinner described the speech as inappropriate. Ian Lewer told the Daily Record: “I had no idea who he was until then, I had not met or heard of him. The speech itself was a bizarre attempt to link the songs of the late George Michael to the works of Robert Burns, interspersed with clips of some of his famous hits accompanied by Offord’s questionable dancing.

“The fact he was clearly intoxicated added another awkward dimension to the experience.

“But the worst part was a shocking story at the expense of Fadi Fawaz, George Michael’s partner at the time of his death.

“I was sitting next to a gay man and it was clearly an extremely uncomfortable and unpleasant experience for him. At the time I thought it pretty awful and indeed that was the feeling in the room. Even for a rugby club it was a crude, bad taste and insulting spectacle.”

The remarks have drawn criticism from across Scottish politics

In a statement, Offord said: “I instantly regretted it and recognised that it was totally inappropriate and took responsibility for what I had said.

“This was a clumsy mistake that I immediately acknowledged and acted upon. I am not homophobic.

“I am someone who accepts accountability, owns my actions, and makes amends where needed. That is who I am.”

The remarks have drawn criticism from across Scottish politics. First Minister John Swinney said: “These comments have no place in Scottish society. They are typical of the prejudice spouted by Reform. Malcolm Offord and his ilk are unfit for office.”

Scottish Labour’s Paul O’Kane said: “This just exposes Reform as the nasty party that they are. Whether it is homophobia or racism, there is clearly no low to which they will not sink.”

Offord is expected to stand in the 2026 Scottish Parliament election.