German football coach Christian Dobrick comes out as gay: ‘This charade has drained me’

Christian Dobrick, a coach at Bundesliga club FC St Pauli, has publicly come out as gay, becoming the first men’s coach in Germany’s top flight to do so.

Dobrick, who has led St Pauli’s Under-19 side since June 2025, shared his story in interviews with German broadcasters NTV and RTL following months of preparation.

St Pauli said in a statement posted on social media: “Of course, we are behind him and his coming out. Because it’s actually quite simple and should apply to everyone: Love who you want!”

“This charade has drained me too much” – Christian Dobrick on living in the closet

Dobrick said he had known he was gay since his teenage years but chose not to disclose his sexuality during earlier coaching roles.

“This charade has drained me too much,” he told Stern.de, adding that he had kept his sexuality private from players throughout his time in youth academies.

Citing out-gay German player Thomas Hitzlsperger as an inspiration, Dobrick said of his coming out, “That did something to me. I was 17 years old then.”

Dobrick, who was born without his left forearm, expressed concern that both his disability and sexuality could affect perceptions of his ability in professional football.

“There were countless everyday situations in which I had to deny a part of myself” – Dobrick

“My worry now is that soon it might be said: ‘That guy only has one arm and he’s gay too – you can’t give him an important job,’” he said.

He also described routinely concealing his personal life, including his relationship with his boyfriend of four years. “There were countless everyday situations in which I had to deny a part of myself,” he said.

Dobrick said he plans to speak directly with his players about his decision. He added that he trusts them to respond appropriately, despite what he described as a wider culture in football where homosexuality remains stigmatised.