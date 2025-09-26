Impulse London to host art exhibition spotlighting the impact of chemsex through vulnerable pictures

An art exhibition hosted by Impulse London exploring the impact of chemsex within the LGBTQ+ community will open in London this October.

Entitled Chemtrail: This Is Killing Us, the gallery will feature nude imagery and testimonial stories, running for two days.

Impulse London is a volunteer-led organisation that supports gay men and the wider LGBTQ+ community through educating about mental and sexual health.

The event will combine artwork, photography and first-hand experiences to highlight the risks of chemsex and connect visitors with available support services.

Danny Allum, president of Impulse London, said: “Building on the vital community conversations sparked by our first Chemtrail event last October, we are reigniting the dialogue around chemsex.”

In 2024, the team organised an immersive installation that educated people about what chemsex is, why people turn to it, and real experiences of those affected.

Allum explained why this year’s exhibition is so important: “At the centre of Impulse London’s work is highlighting the risk of harm to our community that is going on largely behind closed doors.”

He added: “There is tailored support out there for people who are struggling with their use of recreational drugs, but just as chemsex is often hidden, support often is too.”

Chemsex typically involves the use of drugs such as crystal meth, GHB/GBL, or mephedrone to prolong and or intensify sexual encounters.

In 2023, police data revealed that chemsex was linked to an average of three deaths per month in London. The Metropolitan Police told ITV News this year they expect the 2024 figures to be the highest on record.

Organisers say the exhibition is to “educate gay and queer men about the dangers of chemsex through art so they feel empowered to protect themselves and others.”

Alongside the exhibition, Impulse London is collaborating with Matt Ford Studio on a new testimonial series, Chemsex Stories, which will premiere at the October event.

The series will feature voices from experts and those with lived experiences, including Attitude Award winner Ben Kaye, Mr Gay Europe Julio Jr., Wayne Smith and psychiatrist Mauricio Alvarez.

Speaking to Attitude ahead of featuring in the exhibition, Kaye gave his message to those who may be struggling with a chemsex addiction: “Using chems is not taboo. Please don’t let shame or guilt stop you reaching out for the support you might need support in whatever capacity that might be in, and always remember you are never alone.”

The Chemtrail: This Is Killing Us exhibition will run on 4 and 5 October 2025 at 15 Bateman Street, Soho, from 12 pm to 8 pm. Tickets are available now from the event’s Eventbrite page.