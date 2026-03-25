Still searching for the perfect white T-shirt? David Gandy Wellwear and M&S deliver

A clean white tee is the backbone of every man’s wardrobe, but its simplicity means the options are endless. So, who makes the best one? After plenty of trial and error, we’ve found our favourite fit in David Gandy Wellwear.

Since 2021, model David Gandy has been delivering elevated wardrobe essentials through his Wellwear line. After six years as the face of Marks and Spencer, Gandy is now reuniting with the British retailer as part of its ‘Brands at M&S’ lineup.

David Gandy Wellwear (Image: Mariano Vivanco)

“From day one of launch I envisioned M&S as milestone for the brand, and a full circle moment for me given my formative history and recent return to M&S,” said Gandy in the officials statement. “I love what M&S have been doing recently, and I have experienced first-hand the power and impact that M&S has with its loyal, nationwide customer base.”

In the short few years since Wellwear was established, David Gandy has carved out a distinct space in the market, built around super-soft wardrobe essentials free from overt branding and crafted from premium fabrics. Think cotton-modal T-shirts in considered fits, enviable underwear, comfortable classic cotton styles, and Gandy’s take on the timeless piqué polo shirt.

David Gandy Wellwear (Image: Mariano Vivanco)

In partnering with M&S, the retailers digital platform will offer a curated edit of its best-selling designs. It’s a streamlined offering of premium essentials designed for everyday wear.

“It’s a standout addition to the Brands at M&S platform”, says Head of Brand Partnerships at M&S, Stephanie Macleod. “A label built on elevated essentials and a unique focus on wellbeing that will really resonate with our customers.”

Discover the collection at marksandspencer.com.