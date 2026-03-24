Munich elects first publicly gay Green Party politician Dominik Krause as mayor

German Green Party politician Dominik Krause has been elected mayor of Munich, celebrating with a kiss with fiancé Sebastian Müller.

He won the run-off with 56.4% of the vote, defeating former Social Democratic Party (SPD) Mayor Dieter Reiter, marking the first time the Greens and an publicly gay politician have taken control of City Hall in Munich.

The 35-year-old celebrated the win by kissing his partner Müller, after thanking “the love of my life, without whom all of this would not have been possible.”

Marking the historic LGBTQ+ moment in German politics, he wrote on Instagram: “Munich, you are simply insane! Our town has chosen to break the dawn today. Thank you for this incredible trust. Let’s get it on!”

Who is Dominik Krause, mayor of Munich?

Krause has been a city council member since 2014 and was elected Second Mayor in 2023, making him one of the youngest figures to hold that office.

He is recognised as a pragmatic Green politician, focusing on climate protection, sustainable urban development, digitalisation, social policy, and education.

As per his official website, translated, Krause writes: “‘You are a young mayor!'” I hear and read that about myself often. And it’s true. Nevertheless, I have over 10 years of experience as a member of the Munich City Council.”

“What matters is who has the best ideas” – Krause on his role as mayor of Munich

He continues: “What matters is who has the best ideas, and the will to give Munich the urgently needed push for modernisation.”

As mayor, Dominik’s main priority is to tackle affordable housing, advance the transport transition, strengthen climate protection, and advocate for an open-minded, cosmopolitan Munich.

Krause met long-term partner Müller at a dance school in 2007, which sparked their friendship and later romantic relationship.

The pair got engaged in 2024 and are set to wed in the near future.