Idaho passes bill requiring schools and doctors to ‘out’ trans youth to parents

Idaho has passed controversial legislation requiring teachers, healthcare providers, and other professionals to disclose a young person’s transgender identity to their parents.

On Monday (30 March), House Bill 822 was approved, mandating that doctors, teachers, and other professionals notify parents within three days of “any request” by a minor student to “participate in or facilitate” their social transition.

This includes actions such as:

* Using a different name

* Changing pronouns

* Accessing gender-specific areas

* Playing on a sports team of another sex

What happens to those do not follow the transgender Idaho bill?

Those who do not follow the proposed rule could reportedly face lawsuits from parents and fines of up to $10,000 (£7,562). The legislation is yet to be signed into law.

The bill is co-sponsored by Republican Senator Ben Toews, who argues the measure will close a “loophole” in existing legislation by targeting social transition – a process he has described as one in which “vulnerable children are led into the pipeline.”

Critics, however, warn that the law could dramatically reshape how schools and healthcare providers support LGBTQ+ young people, forcing staff to choose between safeguarding children and avoiding legal risk. Research has also linked involuntary outing to increased stress, depression, and reduced family support

Critics are concerned the bill could break trust between young people and adults

GLAAD, the leading LGBTQ+ media advocacy organisation, has previously cautioned that “forced outing” can jeopardise the safety of LGBTQ+ youth, particularly those in schools.

For many campaigners, the main concern is the precedent the proposed law sets, which could break trust between young people and the adults meant to support them.

The bill arrives amid a wave of legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ youth community across the US.

When will House Bill 822 become law?

In a separate move, Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 752 into law on 31 March, criminalising transgender people for using bathrooms or changing rooms aligned with their gender and restricting public displays of pride flags.

House Bill 822 will not become law until it is signed by Idaho governor Brad Little, who has five days to approve or veto the proposed legislation.