Hunter Biden, son of former president Joe Biden, claims that a group of Republicans within Washington, D.C., are the “closeted gay mafia”.

Speaking on the I’ve Had It podcast with Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan, Biden said that internalised homophobia was the fuel behind hatred-fuelled politics.

“Everybody knows there is like this closeted gay mafia, largely Republican, that exists in Washington, D.C.”

“That internal conflict creates so much vitriol inside a person” – Hunter Biden on the “closeted gay mafia”

“And what I believe, the only reason that that is relevant is because I believe that internal conflict creates so much vitriol inside a person that they take it out on the rest of the world, and they do,” he explained.

Biden claimed that this group of Republicans had spent their lives hiding their sexuality, living with a “blackened heart by the fact that you can’t be who you want to be”.

“And these men, largely men, have done exactly that. And everybody knows who they are.”

Biden believes Lindsey Graham was gay

Biden used the example of the late Lindsey Graham, a former attorney general and United States senator who served from 2003 until 2026.

Graham was repeatedly the subject of speculation about his sexuality, though throughout his political career he continued to dismiss the claims until he death on 11 July 2026.

“They seem to do everything that they possibly can to take out their inability to know and live their true life on everybody else,” Biden said.

Biden compares hiding one’s sexuality to keeping addiction a secret

He compared people hiding their sexuality to his own journey with cocaine addiction: “You start to hide it from the people that you know and love and you end up in places that you shouldn’t be, and then it just progresses that way.”

Biden has said he has been sober since 2019.

Republicans’ stance on LGBTQ+ issues has seen a serious decline since Donald Trump came into power. According to Gallup’s 2026 report, statistics show that support for same-sex marriage among Republicans has fallen significantly compared with 2021 and 2022.

Four to five years ago, 55 per cent of Republicans said they favoured legal same-sex marriage, while in 2026 that figure had fallen to 37 per cent.