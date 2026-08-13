Sky Arts’s Tea with Judi Dench returns with Sir Ian McKellen for one-off special

Tea with Judi Dench is returning to Sky Arts for a one-off special featuring Sir Ian McKellen on 31 August 2026.

In an emotional but undoubtedly sweet exchange, McKellen will speak candidly about coming out as gay, campaigning against Section 28, and one of his biggest regrets.

The long-time friends will share pearls of wisdom when it comes to their experiences of acting on stage, including in the world of Shakespeare, while getting candid about stage fright and insecurities.

Dame Judi Dench and Sir Ian McKellen talk about their careers

As fans are well aware, their talent extends far beyond the stage, as the pair will also talk about their experiences of worldwide fame through The Lord of the Rings and James Bond.

Dench and McKellen’s friendship has long been admired across the globe, having worked together on The Promise in 1967 and, more recently, starred alongside each other in the screen adaptation of the musical Cats (2019).

They have appeared in several interviews with each other over the years, with one recent interview going viral after one reporter dubbed them “the King and Queen of theatre”, with McKellen humorously replying, “Which of us is the queen?”, causing Dench to burst into uncontrollable laughter.

Dench’s filthy-beaked feathered friend

McKellen isn’t the only hilarious special guest to feature. Also teased to appear in Tea with Judi Dench, set in her Surrey home, is Dench’s African grey parrot, Sweetie, who has gone viral in her own right.

Dench previously revealed her right-hand bird is perhaps slightly less polite than the Dame we see on screen. Speaking to The Sunday Times, she revealed that her feathered friend says: “You’re a slut”, “you’re a slag”.

Aside from the pleasantness, as mentioned earlier McKellen will talk about his biggest regert: never sharing the truth about himself with his parents Denis Murray McKellen and Margery Lois McKellen.

When did McKellen come out?

He came out as gay in 1988, years after both of his parents had passed away. McKellen went on to become a prominent advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, notably campaigning against Margaret Thatcher-era Section 28 and co-founding LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall.

The programme follows the success of last year’s special, which featured Sir Kenneth Branagh and explored similar topics, including the pair’s celebrated acting careers.

Tea with Judi Dench will air 31 August on Sky Arts, Freeview, and streaming service NOW.