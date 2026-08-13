Laverne Cox says she ‘accepts accountability’ for dating MAGA police officer

Laverne Cox has addressed the “hurt” caused by her relationship with a MAGA police officer, saying she “accepts accountability” but remains entitled to make her own choices.

Cox previously described the four-year relationship, which began in 2020, as “spiritual”, though she later ended it in 2024 after receiving backlash from fans.

Speaking to The New York Times earlier this year, she spoke fondly about the time they shared together: “I felt a spiritual, emotional, and physical connection, all at the same time. And I had never felt that before. I was in sheer bliss with this man.”

Laverne Cox faces criticsm over her relationship with a Donald Trump supporter

“This guy made me feel better than any man I’d ever had made me feel before,” she added. Ultimately, her relationship with the Donald Trump supporter was not well received by fans.

They questioned why Cox, who is a trans woman, would be romantically involved with someone who supported the harmful anti-trans ideologies pushed by Trump.

During his tenure as president of the US, Trump has continued to attack trans rights, including barring trans women from women’s sports and signing an order recognising only two sexes, men and women.

Cox recalls critics telling her: “‘You should take that to your grave'”

The backlash was brought up on The Outlaws podcast alongside host Ts Madison, where Cox said she was still processing the backlash.

“Most people were just like, ‘You should take that to your grave,’” said Cox. She went on to draw attention to the contradiction between political attacks on trans people and the popularity of trans porn.

“Because most of the girls have dated a Republican because they’re all, we know, statistically, we have the data. Trans porn in 2025 was the second most searched porn after lesbian porn,” said Cox.

An increase of trans porn viewership in the US

“The gag is that it was we had the most legislative attacks on trans people ever in the history of the United States in 2025. And we were the second most searched porn,” she said, before asking: “These things are not unrelated, right?”

Madison backed Cox in speaking about her experiences in the relationship. “I shared an experience that I ain’t have to share with none of you motherfucking hoes,” said the host.

Cox agreed, but also acknowledged the hurt she caused among fans who felt that she had betrayed them.

“I remain teachable and I remain accountable” – Cox taking account for the hurt she caused

“I remain teachable and I remain accountable,” said Cox. “I don’t want anyone to think that I’m above accountability for to my community who was hurt.

“There were people who were genuinely hurt by that information, who were fans of mine who unfollowed me and will and never f with me, fuck with me again. There were people who were disappointed. They were people who had all kinds of other narratives going on.”

She said not all of her critics were genuinely angered by her relationship, claiming some had been waiting for a moment to attack her online.

“I’m like ‘Go for it,’ like ‘Live your life,’” said Cox.

“As a public figure who has a politicized brand I’m accountable to my people. I have a life, I live my life, I’m going to make mistakes. I’m going to do my thing, but I’m not above reproach and I can be held accountable.”