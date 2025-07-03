Grindr introduces age verification for UK-based users

Grindr has rolled out a new age verification feature for UK-based users to prevent underage access to the gay dating app.

When new users create an account, they must confirm they are over 18 before gaining access, with verification options now including a video selfie or a video selfie paired with an official photo ID, such as a passport, driver’s licence, army ID or PASS card.

“We’ll continue monitoring global standards and evolving our tools”

In a blog post by the Grindr editorial team, they said: “This age assurance process reinforces what Grindr has always been: a space for queer adults.”

This change is in response to the UK Government’s Online Safety Act, which mandates age verification for platforms with sexually explicit content.

This process must be done once per account, and also applies to visitors opening the app while in the UK. The blog post adds: “Anyone using Grindr in the UK will be asked to confirm that they are 18 or over.”

The age check is in partnership with FaceTec, using biometric verification technology and independently managing all data processing to ensure privacy is protected. Those in the UK will not be able to access the app until the process is complete.

Grindr states it will not retain the documents or videos you provide, which will be permanently deleted once age assurance is complete.

“We’ll continue monitoring global standards and evolving our tools to prioritise user safety, privacy, and rights,” Grindr concluded.

Accepted photo IDs



If you opt or are prompted to use the method that matches an official photo ID with a video selfie, the following official photo IDs are accepted:



Provisional Driver’s Licence

Driver’s Licence

International Driver’s Licence

Passport

British Army ID Card

PASS Proof of Age Card

Residence Permit

Young Scot National Entitlement Card

Northern Ireland Electoral ID Card

United Nations Refugee ID Card

United Nations Driver’s Licence



What you can expect



Choose how you verify. To confirm they are 18 or older, those using Grindr in the UK can complete a quick video selfie or pair a video selfie with an official photo ID.



One-time, account-bound flow. The process only needs to be completed once per Grindr account. Anyone signing up will be prompted during registration, and those already on Grindr—or opening the app while in the UK—will be asked to complete it as well.



No access until the process is completed. Those in the UK will not be able to access Grindr until they complete the age assurance process.



In partnership with FaceTec. Grindr utilises biometric verification technology from Facetec, while independently managing all data processing to ensure your privacy is protected and access is restricted to adults.