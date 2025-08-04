Germany’s ‘oldest, biggest’ gay nightclub declares bankruptcy

SchwuZ, an iconic gay nightclub in Berlin, Germany, has filed for insolvency due to inflation and rising rents.

Management troubles and dating apps are among the factors cited with putting SchwuZ at risk since last year.

The queer hotspot confirmed the news in an Instagram post last Friday (1 August 2025). The 50-year-old dance institution was founded in Kreuzberg in 1977; located in Neukölln, it has space for over 1,000 partygoers.

“We don’t want to give up!”

Posting on Instagram last Thursday (1 August 2025), SchwuZ reps reportedly said in a statement:

SchwuZ statement in full



SchwuZ has filed for insolvency. One of the biggest queer clubs in Berlin, Germany — maybe even Europe — is on the brink. But: We don’t want to give up! For nearly 50 years, SchwuZ has been more than just a club. It’s a second living room. A place for queer art, community, family, resistance. Many of us have found what we were looking for here: a home, our chosen family, and freedom. And this home should remain — for us and for everyone still to come. For future queer generations who need a place that uplifts, empowers, and makes them visible. Now every single one counts. Come back. Celebrate with us. Share this post. Show that SchwuZ is needed.

In 1978, staff at SchwuZ helped launch the Christopher Street Day parade in the capital of Germany, as well as the LGBTQ publication Siegessäule.

In Germany, the phenomenon of night spots closing due to economic pressures is known as ‘Clubsterben’ (the death of clubs).

In another Instagram statement, SchwuZ staff said: “Dear SchwuZ community. This is getting serious. Really serious. SchwuZ had to file for insolvency. Not because we’re already unable to pay, but because we soon would be – and now we have to pull the emergency brake. We tried to counteract: by changing structures and programming, and through painful letting go of staff.

“But: the financial situation is even more severe than we thought. The insolvency proceedings buy us a little time. Just a few short weeks to figure out: Is there a path forward? Together with you? Now every single one counts.

“Over 70 queer staff, hundreds of artists, thousands of guests. Whether we can continue also depends on you. Show that SchwuZ is needed: Come by. Dance. Celebrate! Share this post. Together we can make sure it goes on.”