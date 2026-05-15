Oh, Mary! star Meg Stalter talks Hacks romance, Drag Race obsessions and Sydney Sweeney in a brown wig (EXCLUSIVE)

You may know her from Hacks, or her iconic “Hi, Gay” internet meme: Meg Stalter has stolen queer audiences’ hearts with her sharp comedy and unapologetic wit since her internet breakthrough in 2020. From one iconic character to another, the Ohio-born actress has now landed the leading role in Broadway’s Oh, Mary! – but how will she fare in Attitude’s camp-defining test? The woman of many impressions is putting her talent and charm on trial as she takes on the “She’s Got Attitude” quiz, spilling the beans on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Hacks romance, and a famous group chat we all want to be a part of.

Attitude: Describe series five of Hacks in a way that chronically online gays would understand.

Hmm. OK, I would say, it’s cuntiana, it’s slay and it’s heartwarming.

It is very slay and cuntiana. 5/5

What life hack can you not live without?

Having animals around me.

I’m not an animal person. 3/5

Are you a cat or a dog person?

I’m a dog girl, but we have cats and we love. I love them so much. So now I feel like I was a dog girl that turned into a cat-dog girl.

Still not an animal person. 3/5

What can Meg Stalter have too much of?

Too much soda. I feel like I could have too much soda because I love it, but I drink diet soda now because I do like it so much. If I was drinking regular soda, it would be, like, so bad. But I know diet’s bad too.

Diet soda is inherently more gay than regular soda. 5/5

Meg Stalter (Image: Getty Images/Amy Sussmann; Sky)

You have many iconic quotes such as “Hi, Gay” and “Get me out of here.” Which of your other quotes deserves its dues?

I was talking about diabetes, and I said, “Mine is in remission, bitch.” I think that’s one people should start saying – that they’re in remission, bitch. It feels like it’s healthy and it’s like you did something good for yourself and you want to celebrate.

We need more positivity in this world. 4/5

What was your favourite moment guest-judging on Drag Race?

[The quips during the runway] were my favourite moment, as they were having me do it because everybody was laughing and made me feel amazing and it made me feel like I could yell whatever.

If you haven’t seen Megan do this, you must go watch now. 5/5

Who is your ultimate Drag Race queen?

Well, I mean, I’m definitely a Katya and Trixie girl. But I’m a Jinkx [Monsoon] girl too. It’s really hard to choose, I feel like when I see Jinkx, I think that’s my sister. And then when I see Trixie and Katya, I think those are my sisters too, but in a different way. Like, Jinkx is, like, my twin sister and then Trixie and Katya are my sisters that are, like, one year older than me.

Immaculate taste. 5/5

Who would win in a lip sync for her life: Kayla from Hacks or Jessica from Too Much?

I feel like Kayla would take home the prize. I feel like Jessica would be lip-syncing and then she would see, like, Felix, and then just want to go hang out with him and she would, halfway through the song, go, “I quit the song.”

Quitting something because of a boy? Relatable. 4/5

Snog, marry, avoid: LA, London, New York.

Marry LA; I would say to kiss New York because it’s just so electric. I’m sorry – avoid London. Of course, I don’t want to avoid London, but the main reason I am is because I would be in a different time zone than my family.

London > everywhere else. 3/5

Most famous person’s number you have in your phone?

It’s probably Jean Smart, Julia Fox or Trisha Paytas. I should make a group chat with them all.

Nightmare blunt rotation in the best way. 5/5

What was the last photo you took and is it appropriate to share?

It’s these flowers that my girlfriend sent me because it’s the Hacks premiere today.

Adorable. Not jealous at all. 5/5

Who would play you in a film of your life?

I guess Sydney Sweeney with a brown wig.

The answer is hilarious, but Sweeney doesn’t deserve such a role – I do. 4/5

What are you doing as a career in a parallel universe?

A mother who paints.

Literally, Mother. 4/5

If you could be anyone for a day, who would it be?

I would be my girlfriend to see how I am as a girlfriend. So that I could have one day as the most beautiful, hottest, nicest person in the world.

So sweet. I need to find a boyfriend asap. 4/5

When you’re referencing from popular culture for your iconic red-carpet moments, what are your musts?

I must be having fun, and I must be doing what I want. People, I think, take a lot of those events so seriously. So it’s fun to do what you really want to do. I think it’s interesting and fun to wear jeans and a white T-shirt on a red carpet, where everyone’s really dressed up. And to make your own rules. And so, to do what you really want to do because it’s not actually a rule. No one’s going to arrest you if you show up in something that’s not, like, quite normal. You should just do whatever you want.

Bring back fun. 4/5

You just recreated some iconic Addison Rae paparazzi photos. What is your favourite Addison Rae song?

Oh, I love her music so much. I love the Diet Coke song.

Wrong drink, babe. It’s Diet Pepsi. 3/5

I work with a lot of gays at Attitude and some crushes and make-out sessions have allegedly happened. Could a workplace romance flourish in a universe like Hacks?

Oh my gosh, that is so wild. I could see Randy having a date with someone that was new to the office, and then she didn’t know it was a date and then she’s like, “What? I didn’t know it was a date.” Of course, Jimmy and Kayla were shipped. I don’t think Ava and Deborah will ever date because it’s so platonic, but they love each other. Friendship can be romantic.

Put your weapons down, Ava and Deborah shippers. 4/5

Does God have charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent?

Well, yes, because we have those things and we’re made in his likeness. Period. And then they’re in the Bible, so yeah.

Can I get an amen? 5/5

Total: 83% Attitude

Of course, the bi-con has that much attitude! Now, who do we need to speak to about a Kayla Hacks spin-off?

Hacks S5 is airing exclusively in the UK on Sky and streaming service NOW, with new episodes released weekly.