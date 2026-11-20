Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey and Zara Larsson are among the artists releasing new music on the official Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, which is out now.

The 34-track collection arrived today (20 November), following the release of the highly anticipated video game yesterday (19 November).

Among the new additions are Lipa’s ‘Go Easy’, Del Rey’s ‘Crazy For You’ and Larsson’s ‘Fast Emotion’.

The ‘Summertime Sadness’ singer is also involved in the game beyond its soundtrack, having been announced as a host of its Back Country Radio station alongside country musicians Morgan Wallen and her husband, Jeremy Dufrene.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album also includes tracks from Camila Cabello, Jennie, Travis Scott, Cardi B and Tove Lo

Elsewhere, the album features a number of other high-profile pop names, including BLACKPINK’s Jennie, who contributes ‘Power Trip’, Camila Cabello with ‘Sweet Like Candy’ and Rina Sawayama with ‘TRDWFE’.

The compilation also includes music from Travis Scott, Cardi B, Tove Lo, Burna Boy, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Gunna, Kali Uchis, Omar Apollo and Keith Richards.

French electronic duo Justice feature twice on the record. They open the album with ‘Starting From Zero’, a collaboration with Michael McDonald, and also appear alongside Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard on ‘Flower In A Hurricane’.

French electronic duo Justice composed the original score for GTA 6

The latter track featured in the game’s promotional material ahead of its release.

Justice have also composed the original score for GTA 6, which is set to receive a separate release on 11 December.

The latest instalment takes players to Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida, with much of the action taking place in the neon-lit city of Vice City.

Grand Theft Auto VI is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

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