Gay bowel cancer survivor Dan Edwards to host star-studded charity event

After making headlines when he discovered he had bowel cancer after experiencing diarrhoea, Dan Edwards is launching a fundraising event at The Clapham Grand in London on Friday 23 October 2026.

Through his non-profit Booty Call CIC, the night aims to raise awareness of bowel cancer and the heightened risks and barriers faced by LGBTQIA+ communities when it comes to cancer prevention, screening and treatment.

Edwards, from south-west London, had experienced the symptoms for around three years before his diagnosis in October 2024. He assumed they were linked to his late nights and dodgy food.

Dan Edwards’ journey from diarrhoea to bowel cancer

After experiencing undiagnosed symptoms and looking rather unwell in August 2024, he underwent several tests, including a colonoscopy, CT scan and blood tests, in the months that followed.

Doctors found a 10cm tumour in his right colon, which had grown into the duodenum and spread to nearby lymph nodes. He was subsequently diagnosed with stage 3 bowel cancer.

Edwards began immunotherapy in November. After recovering, he underwent surgery in March 2025 and, by April, had been told there was no evidence of remaining cancer.

Booty Call CIC’ bowel cancer awareness event

In light of his story being praised by many in the LGBTQ+ community for his vulnerability and efforts to raise awareness, he is now launching his own fundraising event.

The evening is billed as a “Royal Variety Performance meets Pride afterparty”, combining live performances, drag, DJs, dancing, pop throwbacks and queer celebration with a health-awareness message.

The line-up includes The Cheeky Girls, Supersister and Booty Luv, with The Traitors stars Diane and Linda appearing as special guests.

A star-studded line-up

The event will be hosted by Gareth Howells and Jane Boulton, with RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Just May and Kiki Snatch also appearing. DJs include Adam Theo, UOKHUN, Wayne David, Paul Joseph, Neil Prince, Mario Kyriacou, Helly Heart and Booty Call founder Dallyn.

Edwards said the central message behind the event is that conversations about cancer should be made less awkward and more accessible, particularly for LGBTQ+ people.

“As a gay man, I’ve also realised how LGBTQ people often fall through the cracks when it comes to cancer awareness,” said the survivor in a news release. “We are less likely to go for screening, more likely to delay seeing a doctor, and rarely see people like us represented in health campaigns.

A night of fundraising and community

“That’s why I’m determined to speak openly. And also as a gay man, and DJ, I know the best way to achieve anything is to bring community together for one massive party,” he added.

The evening runs from 8pm to 2:20am with every ticket sold going towards Booty Call CIC to bring cancer awareness into LGBTQ+ spaces.

Tickets are on sale now via Outsavvy.

Bowel cancer can cause persistent changes to bowel habits, blood in the stool, abdominal pain, bloating, unexplained weight loss and tiredness. Anyone experiencing persistent or unusual changes should speak to their GP.