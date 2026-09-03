Thom Browne shows us how to dress for the Highlands

There’s no denying that some of the world’s finest knitwear comes from Scotland. Few know that better than American designer Thom Browne, who celebrates centuries of Scottish craftsmanship in his Fall 2026 campaign.

Shot in Scotland by photographer Robbie Lawrence, the campaign brings together locals and friends of the brand, each wearing pieces from the latest collection. Set against the country’s rugged landscapes, the images put Scottish craft firmly at the heart of Browne’s latest offering.

Thom Browne Fall 2026 (Image: Robbie Lawrence)

Of course, the real star of the show is the knitwear. Drawing on generations of artisanal knowledge, the collection explores the depth and texture of traditional Scottish techniques, reworked through Browne’s distinctly preppy lens.

The brand has even developed its own tartan in collaboration with Lochcarron of Scotland, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of Scottish tartan. The custom grey and navy pattern brings a distinctly Thom Browne identity to the heritage textile, while sitting alongside fine cashmere and merino wool.

Across the collection, cable-knit constructions, jacquard, Fair Isle patterning and graphic intarsia motifs add depth and dimension. Classic V-neck pullovers and cardigans keep things timeless, while patchwork knits and statement outerwear offer a more playful interpretation of traditional Highland dressing.

Thom Browne Fall 2026 (Image: Robbie Lawrence) Thom Browne Fall 2026 (Image: Robbie Lawrence) Thom Browne Fall 2026 (Image: Robbie Lawrence)

The result strikes a balance between the familiar and the unexpected. Browne doesn’t attempt to replicate Scottish knitwear traditions; instead, he filters them through his own American sensibility, playing with proportion, pattern and layering to create pieces that feel both rooted in history and distinctly modern.

And while the campaign may be a love letter to Scotland, its appeal extends well beyond the Highlands. Consider it Thom Browne’s guide to making heritage knitwear feel right at home in 2026.

Discover the collection at thombrowne.com.