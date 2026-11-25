Christopher Joell-Deshields, the former chief executive of Pride in London, has been handed two suspended prison sentences after failing to comply with the High Court’s request.

Joell-Deshields had reportedly agreed to return confidential company documents and property. However, he allegedly subsequently downloaded more than 50 private documents instead of handing everything back as ordered.

He received six months for failing to return company property and four months for failing to provide a witness statement confirming he had done so.

Christopher Joell-Deshields sentenced after a “serious and flagrant breach” of the High Court

Mr Justice Cotter said the documents had been downloaded on a “large and significant scale” with the intention of “disrupting the organisation” and “advancing his own causes”.

“Anyone who chooses to act in such a fashion, harvesting documentation rather than giving them back, must face the court recognising it as a serious and flagrant breach which requires the court to act to protect its own rules and orders,” said Cotter.

“Such behaviour will not be tolerated, and it does not overstate matters to say the rule of law will suffer otherwise.”

Joell-Deshields’s lawyer’s defence

His lawyer, Caley Wright, told the court that, despite his earlier admissions, his client did “not recall” that he “set out to deliberately harvest documents”.

His legal team also said he had mental health issues and could not recall deliberately downloading private information.

Joell-Deshields had been suspended from his role at Pride in London in 2025 following a series of bullying and financial misconduct allegations. He denied those claims.

In January 2026, he faced allegations of contempt of court for failing to comply with a High Court order to return company property.

Joell-Deshields dismissed from Pride in London

Joell-Deshields was later dismissed from Pride in London In April 2026 following an internal investigation and an unsuccessful appeal.

Rebecca Paisis was appointed interim CEO in September 2025 and continues in the role following the outcome of investigations into Joell-Deshields’s misconduct.

Under Paisis and the London LGBT Community Pride Board, the organisation was brought in line with fiduciary obligations, with a new governance structure implemented to ensure high standards.

Paisis has served the London LGBTQ+ community for over 25 years, overseeing Pride in London 2023, 2024, and 2025, and will see the event into 2026.

Pride in London 2027 date

Pride in London will return to the capital on Saturday 3 July 2027, after more than 1 million spectators attended this year’s event.