“I want to show my face and personality in this interview – not just my words. Of course I wonder, ‘Is it safe?’ But thinking like that, we hide ourselves.

“Homosexuality’s not a crime in Turkey – however, people in power act like it is. Recently, 60+ guys were arrested for dancing at a gay nightclub. They’re interpreting our laws differently.

“Those people are still in jail, but we’ve stopped talking about it. It’s crazy. I know people from my hometown who were arrested.

“One of my last rugs is about homosexuality in the Ottoman Empire. I took a drawing from the 1600s and turned it into a rug, custom ordered.

“Friends asked me, ‘Are you sure about it?’ I was like, ‘I didn’t draw it! I just did it again!’ They should dig the soil and ask him [the person behind the original].

“I’m afraid if I become a famous rugmaker in Turkey, they’ll arrest me. But maybe they’re the ones who should be afraid. Other queer people see me being open and it inspires them.

“And I want people to know about my rugs. I love that owners overseas have a piece of me there with them.”

Origin story

“I was born in Adana, south Turkey. A very hot city. People shoot the sun!

“As a kid, I had a girlfriend! I didn’t suddenly change. It was fluid, day by day.

“At 13, I came out to a teacher. He was so fine about it, as were my friends. My family? It’s complicated. A ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ situation. My Instagram is pretty gay, but they ‘don’t know’ anything!”

Straight talking

“At 18, I was sent to a therapist for ‘repairment’ of my homosexuality. The worst four months of my life. He was disgusting. And expensive!

“Eventually, I told him, ‘I never want to see you again.’ He invited my sister to the office. ‘Yusuf doesn’t want to speak with me, but you must still pay.’ He threatened me through her.

“[To Uncut] Are you OK? Baby! Don’t be sad. I’m powerful right now. Look at me! I’m gay as fuck here! I made a two-metre rug of men fucking!”

Baby steps

“At 18, I moved to Istanbul for uni. I studied primary school teaching for four years; was a teacher for three, age six to 10: Turkish, science, maths.

“After a while, I was like, ‘this is not a good job for queers.’ I couldn’t wear earrings at school. My boss said, ‘take it out.’ It was like wearing a mask.

“I’d hidden all my life and moved to Istanbul to change – but I was still hiding. “When I gave up being a teacher, I bought a yarn gun with my final salary and started this career, my rugs.

“Of course, we’re different from the US and Europe. We’ve different traditions, geography. But the crackdown on LGBTQs is problematic. It’s been 23 years for us with the same government. It’s crazy. That’s a dictatorship. They announced the ‘My Family is Safe’ campaign in 2024. ‘We’re keeping our families safe – that’s why we’re detaining you.’

“I was recently with my biological family. They’re worried. I’m their son. They asked if I wanted to stay with them in their cottage. They understand the situation. Usually, they’re like: ‘We don’t know anything.’

“But no. I should talk. I should shout. I should fight. As an artist, I love this mission. It’s leading me.”

To read this article in full, check out Attitude Uncut: The New Masculinity Issue, out now on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.