Pride in London confirms date for 2027 parade

Pride in London has announced that it will return to the capital on Saturday 3 July 2027, after more than 1 million spectators attended this year’s event.

2026 saw around 1.8 million spectators and 25,250 parade participants – including Attitude’s own team – take to the streets of London in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

The not-for-profit organisation said that more information about parade applications, stages, volunteering and participation would be announced over the coming weeks and months.

Pride in London returns for 2027 after excellent 2026 event

Pride in London 2026 took place on Saturday 4 July under its new campaign, “Many Voices. One Front”, highlighting the importance of intergenerational unity.

The free-to-attend event saw a range of performers and speakers take to six different stages across the capital, with each bringing a different aspect of the community to the city.

MNEK headlined the Trafalgar Square stage, alongside Gossip’s Beth Ditto and rising star Meek, with several speakers uniting for one cause: love.

Attitude’s march at Pride in London

Attitude at Pride in London 2026 (Image: Zula Rabikowska)

PEUGEOT and Attitude had the honour of marching together for the first time at Pride in London last year, following the 2026 PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways.

Among those walking in the group were previous and current Attitude Pride Awards winners, including Carl Cashman, 2025 Pride Awards honouree Jonathan Blake of Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners, and actors Jason Patel, Paul Clayton and David Ames, among others.

The day felt bittersweet as Pride in London 2026 came amid growing concern over trans rights, rising anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime and the continued loss of queer venues across the capital and beyond.

Sadiq Khan on the trans community and allyship

Speaking to Attitude the day of, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan sent a message to those in positions of power, who have the ability to shape the future of the LGBTQ+ community.

“My message to all of us in leadership positions is not to use the trans community as a political football. The amount of stigma this community faces is unacceptable.”

“That’s one of the reasons why allyship is incredibly important. The theme of this year’s Pride is ‘Many Voices, One Front’, and we’ve got to recognise LGBTQIA+ communities all sticking together through allyship.”