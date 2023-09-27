Eternal’s manager hits back after Louise Redknapp rejects reunion tour

The manager for the ’90s girlband Eternal has hit back after Louise Redknapp pulled out of a planned reunion tour.

The four-strong band, known for hits such as ‘Stay’ and ‘I Wanna Be The Only One’, was set to headline a string of shows in 2024. It would have been the first time the band reunited since Louise left for a solo career in 1995.

On Sunday (24 September) Louise and bandmate Kéllé Bryan were reported to have pulled out altogether.

The Mirror reported it was because Easther and Vernie Bennett, the remaining band members, “refused” to appear at Pride festivals because of differing ideas on trans rights.

On Sunday, Redknapp posted an image of the Progress Pride flag on X along with “Always & Forever.” It’s been taken as a show of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

“Louise and her team have thrown them under the bus”

On Monday (25 September) Denis Ingoldsby, Eternal’s original manager, hit back saying Redknapp had left the Bennett sisters “devastated.”

In a statement to The Mirror, Ingoldsby said “Louise and her team have thrown them under the bus and everyone is totally appalled at their bullying behaviour by totally misrepresenting the situation to suit their own agenda.”

Ingoldsby also said the Bennett sisters had no issues performing at Pride events and called implications they were homophobic “utterly outrageous.”

He then confirmed the issue was differing views on trans rights.

“This is about the debate about the trans lobby and the erosion of the rights of women and children. Vernie said she had some concerns about the Pride movement being hijacked – and she is not alone – but this has now been weaponised against her, with Louise’s team trying to get her cancelled.

“The fact that the public statements by Louise’s team conveniently failed to acknowledge these concerns…once again shows how women are being excluded from the conversation.”

On Instagram, Vernie Bennett added: “Though it is impossible & counterproductive to respond to the overwhelming number of statements & allegations made online recently; I place this moment in God’s hands.”

“Louise would obviously not agree to excluding the LGBTQ+ community from the band’s touring plans”

As per The Mirror, Ingoldsby said there were no confirmed dates for the reunion tour, which Redknapp’s team are said to have refuted.

Simon Jones, Redknapp’s publicist, told Attitude: “Denis Ingoldsby was not involved in the discussions about all four members of Eternal reuniting over the last two years.

“The fact remains that an email was sent saying that Vernie and Easther would only do the Eternal reunion if no Pride or LGBTQ+ festivals were included in the plan.”

He also reiterated Redknapp’s support for all of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Louise would obviously not agree to excluding the LGBTQ+ community from the band’s touring plans, and as such notified the duo that she would not be taking part. The team who put the reunion plans together believe in equality for everyone in the LGBTQ+ community, hence why they pulled out too.”

Fans were full of praise for Redknapp and Bryan’s committed allyship after the reports emerged over the weekend.