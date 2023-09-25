Louise Redknapp shares support for trans community after rejecting Eternal reunion

Louise Redknapp has confirmed her support for the trans community after she and Eternal bandmate Kéllé Bryan pulled out plans to reunite for a 2024 tour.

The nineties girl group became international stars in the 1990s with hits like ‘Stay’ and ‘I Wanna Be The Only One’. They sold over 10 million records worldwide.

The four-piece were set to headline a string of shows in their original line-up next year, which would have been the first time since Louise quit for a solo career in 1995.

However, a source told The Mirror on Sunday (24 September) that Louise and Kéllé Bryan have changed their minds. This is over reports fellow members Easther and Vernie Bennett “refused” to appear at the likes of Mighty Hoopla and Pride festivals.

“[Louise] and Kéllé believe everyone is welcome to their shows”

Reports suggest the siblings will now be left to tour as Eternal as a duo. The pair are said to have quit the reunion plans in June.

They source claimed: “Louise, Kelle, Easther and Vernie had all signed up to perform a huge nationwide tour next year, culminating with a huge show at pop festival Mighty Hoopla, which is loved by the gay community.

Louise Redknapp, Vernie Bennett, Kelle Bryan, Easther Bennett attend The BRIT Awards Launch 1995 (Image: JMEnternational/Getty Images)

“Then in June the girls received an email from Easther and Vernie who refused to play any gay festivals or Pride. They said they can’t support the LGBTQ+ community now it has an alliance with the trans community. [This is] a stance Vernie in particular has been public about on socials.”

“Louise’s fan base is 98 per cent gay men,” the source added. “She and Kéllé believe everyone is welcome to their shows.

“It’s a real shame for their fans who have been waiting such a long time for this moment.”

Louise posted this image onto her Twitter on Sunday (24 September) (Image: Twitter/LouiseRedknapp)

Louise has now made clear her stance on Sunday night (24 September). She posted an image of the Progress Pride flag on Twitter.

The Pride Progress flag also includes black, brown, pink, pale blue and white stripes to represent marginalised people of colour in the LGBTQ+ community.

It also includes a visible show of support for the trans community and those living with HIV/AIDS.

“Now that’s what I call being an ally”

“Always and forever,” she added, alongside a red heart.

Fans were full of praise for the pair’s committed allyship after the reports emerged over the weekend.

One wrote: Louise Redknapp and Kelle Bryan nixing a lucrative comeback tour with Eternal because the other two members refused to play Pride events despite their massive gay following. Now that’s what I call being an ally.”

“Fair play to them. Pretty astonishing that we have been dragged to a place where pop artists resist playing Prides. Hasn’t been an issue on the British pop scene for about as long as I have been alive I don’t think?” another noted.

Someone else echoed: “We love @LouiseRedknapp. This is what allyship looks like.”

“@LouiseRedknapp and Kellie Bryan have always been and will always be Queens. The two of you should tour, be great craic. We’ll be extra gay for you,” agreed a fan.

Attitude has contacted reps for the Bennett sisters for comment.