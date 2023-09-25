Kéllé Bryan praised by LGBTQ+ fans as she speaks out after quitting Eternal reunion: ‘Epitome of an ally’

Kéllé Bryan has been flooded with love by Eternal fans as she broke her silence on social media over reports she’d gone back on plans for a 2024 reunion.

The four-piece were set to headline a string of shows in their original line-up next year, including appearances at Pride festivals and Mighty Hoopla.

But reports on Sunday (24 September) claimed singer and actress Kéllé and Louise Redknapp both quit the reunion plans in June.

A source told The Mirror this was down to the fact fellow members Easther and Vernie Bennett “refused” to appear at the LGBTQ+ events due to their views of the trans community.

Now, Kéllé has spoken out on the reports, promising she is “an advocate for inclusion and equality for all.”

She put a statement on her Twitter account on Monday (25 September) afternoon responding to a Daily Mail article from the weekend.

Kéllé wrote: “Opportunities to reunite for an Eternal reunion tour with the girls has been discussed many times over the years. As mothers, the right opportunity and timing for all of our schedules have been tricky to arrange.

“The relationship with our fans and the joy of celebrating our success was, and still is, my motivation.”

She went on: “My stance and allegiances have always been that I am an advocate for inclusion and equality for all.”

The former Hollyoaks actress ended by thanking fans for their “continued support” over the past three decades.

One fan wrote in response: “You and @LouiseRedknapp are the epitome of what an ally is and should be. Thank you.”

“As fans of the music we will always treasure that, Thankyou for standing with a community that champions you so much,” someone else penned.

“Thank you for being a true ally,” a third weighed in, with another agreeing: “Well said Kelle! Thank you for showing us what true allyship looks like.”

It comes after Louise herself responded to the claims, and posted an image of the Progress Pride flag on Twitter.

“Always and forever,” she added, alongside a red heart.

Her publicist told the BBC this morning: “A message was sent to the team putting together the Eternal reunion stating that if it was to go ahead, neither Vernie nor Easther would perform at Pride shows or LGBTQ+ festivals.

“This was because the duo felt that the gay community was being hijacked by the trans community and they do not support this.

The statement added: “Louise is a huge supporter and ally of the LGBTQ+ community and both herself and Kéllé told the duo they would not work with anyone who held these views, and as such the reunion as a four would not be going ahead.

“The team behind the proposed Eternal reunion are gay including management, PR and tour promoter, and neither myself nor any of the team would work with artists who held such views about the trans community.”

Attitude previously reached out to the Bennett sisters for comment.