Democratic candidate James Talarico says he would oppose trans athletes in girls’ sports

James Talarico says he would oppose transgender athletes competing in girls’ sports if he believes their participation could affect “safety or fairness”.

The Democratic candidate for the US Senate in Texas made the comments during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday (9 September).

“Every sport has to be safe and fair. As a former public school teacher, I care a lot about our student athletes, I care a lot about our students. And so I will oppose trans athletes playing in girls’ sports if it risks safety or fairness.”

What did James Talarico say about trans athletes in girls’ sports?

Talarico’s comments come after he previously voted against Republican legislation that sought to prevent transgender students from competing on school sports teams corresponding with their gender identity.

"I oppose trans athletes playing in girls sports if it endangers safety or fairness."



Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico is changing his tune on biological men in women's sports.



Pressed by Fox News' @Brooketaylortv on where he stands, Talarico said he would oppose trans… pic.twitter.com/o7JdCirul2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 9, 2026

During a 2021 debate over one of the bills, Talarico said the legislation amounted to an attempt by the government to “police people’s private parts”. He also compared claims that transgender athletes have a genetic advantage with historical arguments used to exclude Black athletes from professional sports.

At the time, he said: “Some things are more important than perfectly fair competition in sports.”

Talarico now says his opposition to those bills was based on their scope. He described the proposed restrictions as “overly broad” and said he had supported amendments that would have given local school boards responsibility for decisions about eligibility.

Talarico is campaigning against Republican nominee Ken Paxton for a US Senate seat in Texas

Other amendments would have restricted the rules to individual sports or limited their application to schools with professionally licensed counsellors.

“I trust local officials and local communities to make these decisions, and that’s what I voted for,” Talarico told Fox News.

He also said lawmakers can vote against an entire bill when attempts to remove provisions they oppose are unsuccessful.

Talarico is campaigning against Republican nominee Ken Paxton for a US Senate seat in Texas.