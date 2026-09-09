Kelly Osbourne says she disagrees with mum Sharon over Tommy Robinson support and trans issues (EXCLUSIVE)

Kelly Osbourne tells Attitude she disagrees with her mum Sharon over her support for far-right UK commentator Tommy Robinson. Elsewhere, Osbourne spoke about Sharon’s stance on trans rights, saying she thinks her mum is not educated enough to speak on the subject.

Sharon’s apparent support for the far right began in April, when Robinson promoted his May “Unite the Kingdom” rally in London on social media. Sharon replied to the post with the comment: “See you at the march.”

The event has been associated with far-right nationalism, anti-immigration sentiment and hostility towards minority groups, including the LGBTQ+ community.

Speaking to Attitude at the 2026 NTAs, Osbourne expressed her support for the LGBTQ+ community, particularly the trans community. “It was the trans community that taught me about bravery,” she said.

Kelly Osbourne disagrees with her mother Sharon’s support for the far right

When asked about her mother’s support for the far right, particularly the “Unite the Kingdom” rally, Osbourne said: “I don’t agree. I don’t agree with my mum, no.”

“That’s one thing that I can say I don’t agree with her on. It’s hard because I love my mum, but I also have to understand that she’s entitled to her own opinions as well. And it’s really hard when it comes to politics and things like that, but I… that’s not for me.”

After voicing her unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community, Attitude asked Osbourne whether she had spoken to her mother about her views on the LGBTQ+ community.

Sharon’s stance on trans issues

“I was always of the understanding that my mum was like of the same opinion as me,” said Osbourne.

Sharon’s stance on trans issues in particular has not been welcomed by some, after she has previously made statements about creating Age Limits for Decisions on gender-affirming care, proposing it could be a phase, strongly stating that transgender women should not compete in women’s sports categories, and more recently calling a transgender teacher a groomer for telling their students that their parents aren’t their friends.

“I don’t know if my mum knows enough” – Osbourne responding to Sharon’s stance on trans issues

Osbourne said she felt “sad” after realising that her and her mother may not align on trans issues. “I think that it… I don’t know if my mum knows enough trans people to make a fair judgement or anything to do with that sort of thing.”

“Whereas for me that is my world. And to be born in a body that doesn’t belong to you, I couldn’t imagine anything worse.”

The mother of one put it down to a lack of education, and said when she speaks to Sharon on a one-to-one basis “she gets it”. She said her mother’s comments are “not in any way against [the trans community].”