Attitude Uncut: The Heat Issue out now on Apple News+ and Attitude app – take a look inside the issue
Gay porn stars Edftmxxx and Teninchtop are among the interviewees in the sex-positive new issue, featuring Robert Royal photographed by Serge Lee on the cover
The latest edition of Attitude Uncut, The Heat Issue, is available from today (2 September 2026) on Apple News+ and the Attitude app. Uncut, a digital-first and little brother publication to Attitude, publishes six times a year between regular print editions. Here, we take a look at some of the features inside the new issue.
16 unretouched pictures of meaty, often naked men – as meat zine turns 16
What is it about guys in pants, in their own bedrooms, kitchens and living rooms, that makes for such profoundly revealing photography? meat’s Adrian Lourie recalls the queer indie publication’s journey so far
Charles Moriarty’s most striking portraits, celebrating masculinity and more
“Someone once told me muscle is just another form of drag,” recalls Charles Moriarty, who, since shooting the cover for Amy Winehouse’s 2003 LP Frank, has won acclaim for his striking portraits of men. We look at some of his best
15 images proving sex-positivity is a vital act of freedom
Serge Lee, who photographed our cover model Robert Royal, opens his incredible archive
‘I’m happy with myself’: What it’s like to be a trans man in porn
“Seedy? Exploitative? Underground? That’s some people’s experience – but far from mine,” says Eddy, a gay trans man, porn actor and sex worker with 500k+ social followers, who shares his fascinating story
Previously unseen Freddie Mercury photos – plus exclusive extract of new book A Life In Lyrics
That’s why they call him Mister Fahrenheit! We take a look inside the new hardback book on the Queen frontman
‘Why do gay men need to be wanted by men they don’t even want?’
Andrew Akuruka pens an insightful essay on the politics of desire for Uncut
Gay men idolise tops. Why do they often shame bottoms?
From “dom tops” to “no bottoms”, does the gay male power imbalance of who fucks who fuck us all over in the end? We explore the toxicity of top and bottom culture
LGBTQ celebrities who get better with age
‘How my 10-inch penis changed my life’
Teninchtop speaks! One of the internet’s most desired (and mysterious) men grants an audience with Uncut and tells us: “Dick side doesn’t bother me in the slightest”
A-Z of STIs in 2026, from MGen to DoxyPEP
Richard Angell, Chief Executive of Terrence Higgins Trust pens a definitive guide to navigating sexual health
‘I just wanna be inside you’: The White Lotus’s gayest moments
God bless The White Lotus and its too gay to function energy. Ahead of season four, we revisit its hottest, queerest moments
To read the issue in full, check out Attitude Uncut: The Heat Issue, available to read now on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.