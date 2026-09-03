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3 September 2026

Attitude Uncut: The Heat Issue out now on Apple News+ and Attitude app – take a look inside the issue

Gay porn stars Edftmxxx and Teninchtop are among the interviewees in the sex-positive new issue, featuring Robert Royal photographed by Serge Lee on the cover

By Attitude Staff

Robert Royal on the cover of Uncut, baked against a grey backdrop, lots of tattoos, and right, a photo from the new issue celebrating 16 years of meat zine, showing two naked men sitting in a living room and smiling (Images: Serge Lee/meat)
Robert Royal on the cover of Uncut, and right, a photo from the new issue celebrating 16 years of meat zine (Images: Serge Lee/meat)

The latest edition of Attitude Uncut, The Heat Issue, is available from today (2 September 2026) on Apple News+ and the Attitude app. Uncut, a digital-first and little brother publication to Attitude, publishes six times a year between regular print editions. Here, we take a look at some of the features inside the new issue.

16 unretouched pictures of meaty, often naked men – as meat zine turns 16

a topless man sat ona. sofa with a younger man sat before him

What is it about guys in pants, in their own bedrooms, kitchens and living rooms, that makes for such profoundly revealing photography? meat’s Adrian Lourie recalls the queer indie publication’s journey so far

Charles Moriarty’s most striking portraits, celebrating masculinity and more

a model in white underwear against a plan backdrop pulling his arm across his body

“Someone once told me muscle is just another form of drag,” recalls Charles Moriarty, who, since shooting the cover for Amy Winehouse’s 2003 LP Frank, has won acclaim for his striking portraits of men. We look at some of his best

15 images proving sex-positivity is a vital act of freedom

a naked man in surf with a black cliff face behind him

Serge Lee, who photographed our cover model Robert Royal, opens his incredible archive

‘I’m happy with myself’: What it’s like to be a trans man in porn

“Seedy? Exploitative? Underground? That’s some people’s experience – but far from mine,” says Eddy, a gay trans man, porn actor and sex worker with 500k+ social followers, who shares his fascinating story

Previously unseen Freddie Mercury photos – plus exclusive extract of new book A Life In Lyrics

freddie mercury in a grey top lying on a green sofa
© Images courtesy of Mary Austin

That’s why they call him Mister Fahrenheit! We take a look inside the new hardback book on the Queen frontman

‘Why do gay men need to be wanted by men they don’t even want?’

a man in underwear lying on a dinner table with people sat around him in suits with plates as if ready to eat him

Andrew Akuruka pens an insightful essay on the politics of desire for Uncut

Gay men idolise tops. Why do they often shame bottoms?

top men kissing in black and white

From “dom tops” to “no bottoms”, does the gay male power imbalance of who fucks who fuck us all over in the end? We explore the toxicity of top and bottom culture

LGBTQ celebrities who get better with age

Billy Porter in a grey and black top and trousers, black hat and grey background

‘How my 10-inch penis changed my life’

Teninchtop in a white vest with arms folded standing against a brick wall

Teninchtop speaks! One of the internet’s most desired (and mysterious) men grants an audience with Uncut and tells us: “Dick side doesn’t bother me in the slightest”

A-Z of STIs in 2026, from MGen to DoxyPEP

two topless men kissing through an empty frame

Richard Angell, Chief Executive of Terrence Higgins Trust pens a definitive guide to navigating sexual health

‘I just wanna be inside you’: The White Lotus’s gayest moments

two characters from the shite lotus sitting having drinks on a balcony

God bless The White Lotus and its too gay to function energy. Ahead of season four, we revisit its hottest, queerest moments

To read the issue in full, check out Attitude Uncut: The Heat Issue, available to read now on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.

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