The latest edition of Attitude Uncut, The Heat Issue, is available from today (2 September 2026) on Apple News+ and the Attitude app. Uncut, a digital-first and little brother publication to Attitude, publishes six times a year between regular print editions. Here, we take a look at some of the features inside the new issue.

What is it about guys in pants, in their own bedrooms, kitchens and living rooms, that makes for such profoundly revealing photography? meat’s Adrian Lourie recalls the queer indie publication’s journey so far

“Someone once told me muscle is just another form of drag,” recalls Charles Moriarty, who, since shooting the cover for Amy Winehouse’s 2003 LP Frank, has won acclaim for his striking portraits of men. We look at some of his best

Serge Lee, who photographed our cover model Robert Royal, opens his incredible archive

“Seedy? Exploitative? Underground? That’s some people’s experience – but far from mine,” says Eddy, a gay trans man, porn actor and sex worker with 500k+ social followers, who shares his fascinating story

© Images courtesy of Mary Austin

That’s why they call him Mister Fahrenheit! We take a look inside the new hardback book on the Queen frontman

Andrew Akuruka pens an insightful essay on the politics of desire for Uncut

From “dom tops” to “no bottoms”, does the gay male power imbalance of who fucks who fuck us all over in the end? We explore the toxicity of top and bottom culture

Teninchtop speaks! One of the internet’s most desired (and mysterious) men grants an audience with Uncut and tells us: “Dick side doesn’t bother me in the slightest”

Richard Angell, Chief Executive of Terrence Higgins Trust pens a definitive guide to navigating sexual health

God bless The White Lotus and its too gay to function energy. Ahead of season four, we revisit its hottest, queerest moments

To read the issue in full, check out Attitude Uncut: The Heat Issue, available to read now on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.