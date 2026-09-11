Green Party leader Zack Polanski to contest Keir Starmer’s former seat in parliament

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has been selected as the party’s candidate in the October by-election for Keir Starmer’s former seat in Parliament.

The Holborn and St Pancras by-election will take place on 8 October, with Polanski hoping to become an MP.

The seat became vacant after former Prime Minister Starmer announced on 1 September that he was standing down as an MP to focus on international affairs.

Zack Polanski wins Green Party selection vote

Zack Polanski for Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/David Reiss)

Polanski won a selection vote among Camden Green Party members on Thursday (10 September), beating local councillor Hamza Chowdhury.

The results were announced today (11 September) by Green Party MP Hannah Spencer, who highlighted an “overwhelmingly” Polanski-sided vote.

Making the announcement on social media today (10 September), the former Attitude cover star highlighted the main points of his upcoming campaign.

“20 years ago, when I first moved to London, Camden Town became my home. And you know what? We can win this election.”

What is Polanski campaigning for in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election?

It's on. I'm running to be the next Green MP for Holborn & St Pancras.https://t.co/v9TNtZeHpI pic.twitter.com/F50BkZ8kWf — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) September 11, 2026

Key messages of his campaign include pushing to lower everyone’s bills through rent controls, nationalising Thames Water and leaving oil and gas in the ground.

Polanski continued: “The Green Party don’t take money from big corporations. We’re powered by you, and you can make a big difference by donating today and help send me to Parliament.”