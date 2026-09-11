Sam Smith strips back the spectacle for a stunning London Coliseum residency

Trading arena production for the London Coliseum, Sam Smith’s To Be Free residency cuts away the usual pop spectacle to focus entirely on the music.

After touring massive venues with their high-concept Gloria shows, this run feels like a reset – stripping away theatrical distractions to spotlight the voice that launched Smith’s career.

With BBC camera crews filming throughout the auditorium for an upcoming TV special, the gig had the charge of a major event. Yet the venue, built for grand opera, suited the volume and control of Smith’s voice perfectly.

Even the bigger pop moments were given a rethink

That setup put the vocals front and centre. ‘I’m Not the Only One’ and ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ filled the room easily, pulling the crowd into silence during the verses before building into massive choruses.

Even the bigger pop moments were given a rethink. ‘Unholy’ traded its familiar electronic production for a piano and backing harmonies, transforming one of Smith’s biggest hits into something altogether more theatrical.

A standout moment came when Smith launched into a cover of Rufus & Chaka Khan’s ‘Ain’t Nobody’. The set also featured plenty of material from their newly-released Hazel Eyes album, with songs like ‘My Guy’ and the title track translating smoothly to the live stage.

It’ll be well worth watching when the BBC broadcast hits the small screen

The emotional high point came with ‘Hold On’, before Smith closed with the song that started it all for so many fans: ‘Stay With Me’. More than a decade on, hearing the Coliseum sing it back was still a pretty special moment.

It was a sharp, well-paced gig anchored by one of the strongest live singers in pop. If you didn’t catch it in person, it’ll be well worth watching when the BBC broadcast hits the small screen.

Sam Smith plays at the London Coliseum until 19th September 2026. Tickets here.