Porn star and burlesque performer Hunter Hardin dies aged 30

Hunter Hardin, the gay adult performer and burlesque dancer known professionally as LuLu LoveBottom, has died aged 30.

Hardin died on Monday (7 September), according to friends, following a farewell post published on his Instagram account.

He wrote, “I love you and I’m sorry I was unable to make it to the end. GOODBYE FOREVER. Love, Lulu.” The creator added in his caption, “Been hurt for the last time by someone I shared my heart with.”

A close friend with the handle @asuras_world confirmed Hardin’s death in the comments beneath the post.

“His roommates broke down his door and called paramedics but unfortunately it was far too late to resuscitate him” – Asuras confirming Hunter Hardin’s death

“Hey everyone- Lulu’s best friend here,” Asuras wrote. “His roommates broke down his door and called paramedics but unfortunately it was far too late to resuscitate him. Lulu has sadly passed away and I’m so truly sorry to anyone that knew him.”

Hardin had worked across adult entertainment and burlesque, while also maintaining a presence on social media and OnlyFans.

Away from performance, Hardin had a background in sport. He played American football and competed in rowing during his school years.

His transition into burlesque came after attending a ballroom event in the Phoenix area. He was encouraged to perform in heels and subsequently developed the LuLu LoveBottom persona.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of depression in my life, and sports was relief from that” – Hardin in a 2025 interview

Hardin described the relationship between his physicality and his performance style in a 2025 Outsports interview.

“It allows me to identify my femininity with my masculinity,” he said. “There’s a lot of musculature to what I do. I’m oiled up, but I let myself express my femininity as well. It feels authentic and reflects the journey I saw for myself when I was younger.”

He also spoke about the connection between exercise and his mental health.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of depression in my life, and sports was relief from that. The gym, practice, I’ll always be a fan because of that,” he said.

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