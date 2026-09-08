Andrew Scott tells Leo Reich: ‘You’re just a hole for daddy’ in trailer for Channel 4’s It Gets Worse

Fans are thirsting over Andrew Scott in a trailer for upcoming Channel 4 comedy It Gets Worse as he tells Leo Reich: “You’re just a hole for daddy.”

Scott, despite not having a leading role, has already stolen the show, playing a therapist whom Ethan (Reich) visits for a session that takes an unexpectedly sexual turn.

“Sorry, I actually have a real client in 15 minutes, so do you want to do this?” says Scott in the trailer, insinuating that the session is actually a quick hookup.

“You’re just a hole. You’re just a hole for daddy” – Andrew Scott tells Leo Reich

The scene becomes increasingly horny when Ethan takes his shirt off while continuing to talk, before Scott’s character covers his mouth and asks: “Do you know what you are?”

“You’re just a hole. You’re just a hole for daddy,” he answers, while Ethan looks up at him, repeating his seductive words.

After reassuring his patient that he is mentally sane, Scott’s character slaps him and spits in his mouth.

What is It Gets Worse about?

The comedy series is written and created by actor and comedian Reich and produced by A24. It Gets Worse follows three best friends and dysfunctional roommates – Ethan, Abi and Sam – as they struggle to navigate adulthood in London after their landlord evicts them.

Exploring themes of humiliating jobs, messy love lives and a rapidly falling will to live, the trio try to keep their friendship together while figuring out what comes next.

Charlie Perkins, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, said in a news release: “We’re thrilled to be the home of Leo’s first show with A24.”

Charlie Perkins praises Leo Reich

“Leo has this ability to distil the swirling complications and idiosyncrasies of his generation into succinct, spiky and incredibly funny writing and magnetic performances. The ‘voice of a generation’ label many have given him is valid, and as Channel 4 has always been the best place for the brightest new comedy voices, it feels like Leo’s spiritual home.”

It Gets Worse premieres at the BFI London Film Festival on 14 October before landing on Channel 4 in the UK and Crave in Canada.